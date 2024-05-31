PHOTOS: Dave Chappelle Pays Courtesy Call On President Kagame After Sold-Out Show

Popular American comedian Dave Chappelle on Friday paid a courtesy call on President Paul Kagame following his sold out private show which took place on Thursday.

The Head of State received the celebrated American comedian, who performed in Rwanda for the first time on Thursday, in a sold out show in which people were not allowed to take photos or videos.

Widely regarded as one of the best and seasoned comedians in the world, Dave Chappelle arrived in Rwanda on Wednesday ahead of his show which was held at Kōzo Kigali, a high end restaurant, where revellers parted with Rwf200,000 to watch the legendary funnyman perform.

His performance in Kigali followed one in Nairobi on Wednesday, May 29, at National Museum of Kenya, where phones were not allowed, a policy he maintains to retain exclusivity to his content.

Dave Chappelle was born in Washington DC, in 1973 and began pursuing a career in stand-up comedy in high school before he made his debut film in Robin Hood: Men In Tights in 1993 and starred in the stoner comedy Half Baked later in the decade.

The comedian hit the big time in 2003 with the launch of Chappelle’s Show, before he abruptly walked away from the wildly popular program on the eve of its third season. Chappelle resumed touring as a stand-up comic in 2013 and later delivered a series of acclaimed specials for Netflix.