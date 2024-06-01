Bank of Kigali, Veterans Club World Championship Sign Sponsorship Deal

Bank of Kigali (BK) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Veteran Clubs World Championship (VCWC) to become the official banking partner for the tournament, which will take place at Amahoro Stadium from September 1st to 10th.

The VCWC will bring together up to 150 football legends from across the world to compete and engage in discussions around sports development, business and innovation, aiming to make a significant impact.

The partnership will foster sports development and community engagement in Rwanda in line with BK’s campaign (Nanjye Ni BK) aimed at bringing the bank closer to the people.

The partnership, valued at over $13million, was penned by Diane Karusisi, the CEO of Bank of Kigali and Fred Siewe, the Chairman of VCWC, makes the Bank of Kigali the official banking sponsor of the Veterans Club World Championship (VCWC) games due this September.

The veterans’ championship games, the first of its kind, will bring famous African and world footballers grouped in eight teams, to compete at the newly renovated Amahoro Stadium from September 1st to 10th, 2024.

The prestigious event, organized in collaboration with Visit Rwanda, will bring together 150 football legends from around the world, including Ronaldinho, Oliver Kahn, Former Liberian President- George Weah, Jay-Jay Okocha, and Rwanda’s own Jimmy Gatete among many other football legends.

The event will feature a Legends Tournament and five economic forums on Peace, Education, Health, Business, and Tourism, fostering community and economic growth leaving an unforgettable experience for Rwandans and Africa as a continent.

Exclusive Benefits for BK Customers

Bank of Kigali customers will enjoy a 10% discount on tickets for the VCWC, available through the official ticketing platform from mid-June.

The Bank of Kigali said that all football fans are invited to become BK customers to access exclusive benefits and enhance their tournament experience. Additionally, the clients will have opportunities to interact with the football legends and participate in exclusive business-to-business engagements.

Community and Economic Impact

Beyond the football festivities, Bank of Kigali will sponsor 25 young innovators to showcase their projects to the football legends and forum attendees, promoting economic and social development.

The bank’s logo will appear on two of the eight veterans’ teams that will be competing in Kigali and the 10-days event will also witness BK brand itself on and off the pitch, according BK’s Head of Marketing, Audrey Kazera.

Dr. Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali stated that the partnership with the Veterans Club World Championship goes beyond football and underscores BK’s dedication to sports, community engagement, and economic development, in line with our Nanjye ni BK campaign.

Karusisi said that this campaign aims to ensure that all Rwandans understand that Bank of Kigali is by their side, supporting their dreams and aspirations and the VCWC games will be a way of reaching that goal through sports.

“The partnership not only underscores our commitment to supporting sports and fostering community spirit but also highlights our dedication to creating meaningful opportunities for engagement and development as well as fostering economic growth,” Karusisi said.

BK and VCWC entered into a one-year deal, however Karusisi said that this is the start of the partnership that will be open to extension as Rwanda has a three years contract to host the VCWC games.

Fred Siewe, Chairperson of VCWC noted that the work to bring the championship to Rwanda is a work that has been done in 15 years of preparation and BK is the perfect bank to deal with to ensure its business success.

Asked why Rwanda of all African countries, Siewe stated that Rwanda is a model country for Africa and the world and with its exemplary leadership, the choice of bringing the games to Rwanda was a dream come true.

“When I arrived in Rwanda, I called my mom and I said I will never leave this country. I had a feeling that this is the right place to change the game (of football)- the project which I worked on for years,” Siewe said.

Siewe also stated that the legends who will be coming to Rwanda have the ability to create impact because they have the power as football legends and many like Oliver Kahn have expressed commitment to open business in Rwanda and many have already visited and want to own houses in Kigali.

Siewe stated that the Bank of Kigali is the best bank in Rwanda and truly the Bank of the people and thus this partnership will help to ensure that Rwandans from all walks of life take part in this unprecedented event.

“When we speak about business, there is a need for a bank- a good bank, we don’t have a better bank than BK to be a partner of this new African initiative,” Siewe said.

Siewe also revealed that more than 100 companies have expressed interest in signing broadcast deals for the games which will be watched by at least five million people.