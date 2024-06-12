CECAFA Kagame Cup Rescheduled

The CECAFA Kagame Cup 2024 has been rescheduled and will now take place from July 6-22 in Tanzania and Zanzibar as earlier expected. This adjustment is a response to the congested CAF calendar, ensuring the competition concludes just before the commencement of the 2024/2025 CAF Club competitions.

This prestigious tournament will feature 16 teams, including three notable guest sides: TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nyasa Big Bullets from Malawi, and Zambia’s Red Arrows FC.

They will compete alongside 13 other teams from the CECAFA Zone, namely: Vital ‘O (Burundi), APR FC (Rwanda), El Merreikh, Al Hilal, Hai El Wadi (Sudan), Young Africans SC, Simba SC, Azam FC, Coastal Union FC (Tanzania), Gor Mahia FC (Kenya), SC Villa (Uganda), JKU SC (Zanzibar), and El Merreikh FC-Bentiu (South Sudan).

“This competition will aid our Zone’s teams in their pre-season preparations for the 2024/2025 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, both starting in August,” stated CECAFA Executive Director John Auka Gecheo. “Welcoming top-tier teams from DR Congo, Malawi, and Zambia will elevate our Club competition, providing our teams with rigorous and valuable challenges.”

Initially, the CECAFA Kagame Cup was slated for July 20 to August 4 in Tanzania. However, due to the overlapping schedules of FIFA, CAF, and various national federations, the tournament dates were advanced. As a result, the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, originally planned to open the CECAFA calendar from June 29 to July 14, has been cancelled. This strategic decision was made to afford players ample time to prepare with their respective teams ahead of the Kagame Cup.

Uncertainty surrounds the participation of some teams. Azam FC might withdraw from the CECAFA Kagame Cup due to their pre-season commitments in Morocco. Meanwhile, sources indicate that Police FC from Rwanda, buoyed by their recent Peace Cup victory, are eager to participate in the Kagame Cup in July 2024, should any lineup changes occur.

This scheduling adjustment highlights the challenges African football faces in harmonizing international and regional competitions. Nevertheless, the rescheduled CECAFA Kagame Cup is poised to provide participating teams with crucial preparation for the forthcoming CAF Club competitions.