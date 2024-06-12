Nduhungirehe Is New Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yussuf Murangwa of Finance…More In Cabinet Reshuffle

President Paul Kagame has made major changes in the cabinet where he appointed new ministers to Ministry of Foreign affairs, Finance, environment among others.

The new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is Olivier Nduhungirehe who is replacing Vincent Biruta. The later has been appointed Minister of Interior, replacing Alfred Gasana.

Gasana was proposed as Ambassador of Rwanda to the Kingdom of Netherlands replacing Nduhungirehe.

At Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Murangwa Yussuf who has been leading the Rwanda Institute of Statistics has replaced Uzziel Ndagijimana as Minister. Ndagijimana was not re-appointed to other position.

The position of Yussuf was not left vacant. The President appointed Ivan Murenzi as new Director General of National Institute of Statisics of Rwanda. Murenzi was the deputy Director General at this institution.

At the Ministry of Finance again, Ms. Mutesi Linda Rusagara was appointed Minister of State for Resource Mobilisation and Public Investment. She is replacing Jeanine Munyeshuli who was dismissed earlier this month.

Straight from Ministry of Environment, Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya was appointed Minister of Public Service and Labour where she is replacing Jeannette Bayisenge.

Meanwhile, Consolee Uwimana was appointed Minister of Gender and Family Promotion where she is replacing Valentine Uwamariya.

Moreover, Olivier Kabera was appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Infrastructure. Patricie Uwase has been serving in the position of Minister of State in this Ministry since February 2022.

Changes at RRA, NISS, National Public Prosecution Authority

In the same communique that was signed by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, Mr. Aimable Havugiyaremye who was Prosecutor General was appointed Secretary General of National Intelligence and Security Service(NISS) where he is replacing Major General Joseph Nzabamwita.

The General was appointed Senior Security Advisor in the office of the president, a position where he replaces General James Kabarebe who is already Minister of State in charge of East African Affairs at Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

At Prosecution, the president promoted Ms Angelique Habyarimana while appointing her Prosecutor General to replace Havugiyaremye. The new prosecutor General made one step forward because has been serving this institution as National Prosecutor.

At Rwanda Revenue Authority, the president appointed Mr. Ronald Niwenshuti as Commissioner General replacing Pascal Ruganintwari.

Dr. Innocente Murasi was appointed Deputy Commissioner General.

In the City of Kigali, the president appointed Fulgence Dusabimana as vice mayor in charge of Infrastructure/member of the council of the City of Kigali.

The new official is replacing Merard Mpabwanamaguru who left this office in December 2023.