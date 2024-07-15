Home NewsNational Frank Habineza Anticipates 55% Of Votes
National

Frank Habineza Anticipates 55% Of Votes

by Daniel Sabiiti
written by Daniel Sabiiti 11:32 am

Habineza casting his votes

Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR) Presidential candidate, Dr. Frank Habineza has said that he will win the 2024 elections with at least 55% of the votes and secure at least 20 seats in the parliamentary elections.

Habineza made the remarks after casting his vote at Goupe Scolaire 2, in Kimironko, Gasabo district where he was accompanied with his spouse and waited on by different supporters.

The Democractic Green Party had two members of parliament in the previous Lower Parliament which was dissolved in June this year.

Habineza’s wife voting

“My expectation as I mentioned last week is that I am hoping to get at least 55% of the vote for president and ten times more MPS. We had two MPs and hoping to have at least 20 MPs this time,” Habineza said.

Habineza said that as long as the elections are conducted in a free and fair atmosphere, he won’t contest the results.

Compared to the previous 2017 presidential elections, Habineza said that this year’s campaigns were more improved, more successful and a sign of a growing democracy comparatively.


“Rwandans have grown in understanding democracy. Previously, citizens were afraid of coming to our campaign sites but this time we saw many numbers in Nyagatare, Rusizi, Gatsibo, Bugesera and even here in Kigali- where roads were filled up. Rwandans are now mature in democracy,” Habineza explained.

Related Posts

Rwandans Showed Me That It is Possible to...

PHOTOS: President Kagame, First Lady Vote As Rwandans...

Nine Million Rwandans Go to Polls

Rwanda’s Electoral Body To Announce Preliminary Results July15...

Kwibohora & A Western Media Imprisoned In the...

Rwandans In Diaspora Go To Polls As The...

President Kagame Slams UN Group Of Experts For...

Kagame Asks the World to Leave the Issue...

You Can’t Fake Unity, Excitement And A Turn...

CECAFA KAGAME CUP: APR Through To The Semis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.