Frank Habineza Anticipates 55% Of Votes

Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR) Presidential candidate, Dr. Frank Habineza has said that he will win the 2024 elections with at least 55% of the votes and secure at least 20 seats in the parliamentary elections.

Habineza made the remarks after casting his vote at Goupe Scolaire 2, in Kimironko, Gasabo district where he was accompanied with his spouse and waited on by different supporters.

The Democractic Green Party had two members of parliament in the previous Lower Parliament which was dissolved in June this year.

“My expectation as I mentioned last week is that I am hoping to get at least 55% of the vote for president and ten times more MPS. We had two MPs and hoping to have at least 20 MPs this time,” Habineza said.

Habineza said that as long as the elections are conducted in a free and fair atmosphere, he won’t contest the results.

Compared to the previous 2017 presidential elections, Habineza said that this year’s campaigns were more improved, more successful and a sign of a growing democracy comparatively.



“Rwandans have grown in understanding democracy. Previously, citizens were afraid of coming to our campaign sites but this time we saw many numbers in Nyagatare, Rusizi, Gatsibo, Bugesera and even here in Kigali- where roads were filled up. Rwandans are now mature in democracy,” Habineza explained.