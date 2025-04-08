Home NewsInternational U.S. Warns Against “Misrepresentation” of 1994 Genocide in Rwanda
U.S. Warns Against "Misrepresentation" of 1994 Genocide in Rwanda

by Daniel Sabiiti
by Daniel Sabiiti

The U.S. Government has strongly warned against any attempts to distort or deny the historical truth of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, reaffirming its solidarity with the Rwandan people and their continued pursuit of unity and healing.

“As we join in remembering the victims, reaffirming our support for the people of Rwanda and their continued efforts for unity and renewal, we—on behalf of the U.S. government—oppose any attempt to misrepresent the historical record for political purposes. In particular, we strongly oppose any denial or minimization of the genocide that targeted Tutsi,” said Ambassador Troy Fitrell, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs.

Congressman Tim Walberg of Southern Michigan also paid tribute to Rwanda’s remarkable resilience and spirit of reconciliation: “The genocide was an attempt to rid the world of Tutsis, but the grace was a divine entitlement to forgive and restore. I thank God that it comes from a country like Rwanda.”

The officials delivered their remarks during *Kwibuka31*, the 31st annual commemoration of the genocide, hosted by the Rwandan Embassy in Washington, D.C.

The event honored the memory of more than a million lives lost and highlighted Rwanda’s ongoing journey of recovery and unity.

