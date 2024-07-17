Survivors of Recent Lightening Strike Grateful for Gov’t Support

Survivors of the recent lightning strike which claimed lives of nine people in the Western and Northern province have applauded the government’s support and responsiveness.

The incident occurred in Ngororero, Musanze, and Rutsiro districts on July 8.

After the catastrophe, the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA) extended condolence messages to the families of victims availed Rwf200,000 for every bereaved family and supported funeral arrangement.

“It was around 6:00 PM when it started pouring heavily. Suddenly, my child fell down after lightening strike and before I figure out what to do, my wife too, fell down and lost conscious.

“We rushed the victims to the hospital, unfortunately my wife died in the process and the child survived,” Jean Paul Ndindiriyimana, a husband to one of the victims, said.

According to MINEMA, lightning also killed three cows in Gishwati village, Ngororero District, Western Province.

People who were in distress or experiencing trauma were brought to hospitals to receive care, according to MINEMA.

“I am very thankful to the government for the support during and in the aftermath of the incident. My wife was killed by the lightning strike which also left me for dead. The immediate support from MINEMA was really timely. They gave me Rwf200,000 to use it in those horrible moments,” Jean de Dieu Mpayimana, another husband of the victim, said.

On 14 July,2024 families of the victims were also given support of basic necessities worth Rwf 300,000.

Thus, the family of late Joselyne Nziyonsanga who left a three-week baby was given Rwf200,000 worth of support.

MINEMA gave me Rwf200,000 to buy milk for the baby, and pay other bills,” Nziyonsanga said.

“It is uplifting. I am so grateful to the government which has been there for us.”

MINEMA advises people to stay indoor when it is raining, avoid seeking shelter under the trees, turning off electronic appliances, wearing shoes, among other precautions.