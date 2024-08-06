Celebrating Excellence: BK Celebrates Umuganura Honoring BK-ISCO Security Guards

In a vibrant celebration of dedication and excellence, Bank of Kigali Plc. recently hosted the Umuganura event on August 4th, 2024, at the ISCO HQ. This special event was organized to recognize and appreciate the outstanding service of ISCO security guards who work specifically at BK also celebrating Umuganura.

This event aimed to honor the hard work and commitment of ISCO security guards, who play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of BK’s operations. Their dedication not only protects BK assets but also significantly contributes to a positive customer experience. The event provided a platform to formally acknowledge their contributions and celebrate their achievements.

The day commenced with a warm welcome and introduction by BK’s Culture team, setting a festive tone for the event. Attendees enjoyed a healthy breakfast, followed by interactive sessions focused on customer experience best practices. These sessions were designed to refresh and enhance the guards’ skills in providing exceptional service to BK’s customers.

One of the highlights of the event was the recognition ceremony, where the top 10 ISCO security guards from various branches were honored for their exemplary performance. This gesture was a token of appreciation for their dedication and hard work.

The event featured engaging speeches from BK’s senior management, including Joseph Gondwe, Chief People and Culture, and Sarah Mutawogora, Head of Culture Transformation. Their addresses highlighted the importance of customer experience and the invaluable role that security guards play in achieving BK’s goals.

“We appreciate the work that you do, providing security for our bank and being the first faces our customers see when they come to get our services. You are our front officers and true BK ambassadors,” said Joseph Gondwe, Chief People and Culture at Bank of Kigali.

ISCO’s senior management also took the stage, expressing their gratitude to BK for organizing the event and reaffirming their commitment to ongoing collaboration. The Director of Security Services, Ruhinda Charles, thanked BK for the amazing gesture of sharing the Umuganura with ISCO.

He noted that “BK has many shareholders and chose ISCO to celebrate with them. Looking at the 30 years we have worked with BK, we have had the best collaboration, and this gesture today shows that we are going to continue to work together and reach more milestones with our collaboration.”

The HR Manager, Eric Muzungu said that ISCO prioritizes not only their clients but also their staff. He acknowledged the various challenges faced and the importance of recognizing and supporting their team.

This event is not just a one-time celebration but part of a continuous initiative to enhance customer experience while recognizing the efforts of those who contribute to BK’s success. Plans are already underway to extend this initiative to upcountry branches, ensuring that excellence is celebrated and encouraged throughout the organization.

The Umuganura event was a heartfelt and impactful celebration of the ISCO security guards’ dedication and hard work.