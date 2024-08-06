Dealing with Weasel’s Female Fans Isn’t Easy-Sandra Teta Reveals

Sandra Teta has disclosed that it has not been an easy job to hide her emotions about female fans who always run after her Ugandan musician husband- Duoglous Mayanja ‘alias’ Weasel.

Teta spliled out the inner secret recently on a show dubbed ‘love life uncersored’ while promoting the recent concluded ‘Radio & Weasel memories’ show on August 2, 2024.

Teta has children with Weasal and their relationship has been up and down but also making highlights in the mainstream media in the East African Region.

The former Rwandan socialite, beauty queen and the brain behind Miss Rwanda project, who returned to Uganda to stay with Weasal after a brief break up following an alleged physical harrasment says that women fans are making her life equally miserable.

Teta relocated to Uganda in 2018, upon settling to Kampala city, she was given a part time job to promote a bar called “Hideout Bar & Lounge” situated at Lugogo bypass, which was a favorite hangout for musicians especially those from Mayanja’s family.

Teta, who doubles as Weasel’s manager and wife was asked how she deals with the pressure of female fans on a daily basis running after her popular boyfriend.

“Its not an easy thing to hide emotions towards your lover especially when your always with him as a manage but you get to do it as it understandably comes with the job,” Teta said.

She added that the same is true for Weasel who has in many cases had to tell men to back off when they get too close her.

Weasel recently praised Teta for being a source of his rehabilitation and said that she has been his strength during trying times.

“Everything, including my music and house, is under her control. She has my sincere gratitude. Sandra has provided me with real rehabilitation,” he said.

According to Weasel, rehabilitation entails more than just visiting a hospital or even just finding someone with whom you can communicate and who can relate to you.

The couple made it public limelight when Sandra appeared in Weasel Manizo’s love song dubbed ‘Guwoma’ which was meant to shade more light about their ongoing relationship.

Sandra contested for Miss former SFB (School of Finance and Business) beauty pageant in 2011 and she emerged as a 2nd runner’s up, the position that opened her doors into the showbiz world.