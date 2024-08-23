Cricket: Flawless Performances At U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers In Kigali

The International Cricket Council (ICC) under 19 (U19) Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Division 2 qualifiers continue to progress in Rwanda, with Malawi, Botswana, and Kenya making flawless runs.

Here’s a summary of the two days into the tournament which is being held at the Gahanga Cricket Stadium in Kigali City.

Eswatini vs. Mozambique:

Mozambique temporarily got their campaign back on track after a commanding 85-run victory over Eswatini on Match day 2.

Needing a heavy win to bolster their net run-rate (NRR) as they attempt to get back in contention for the two slots up for grabs in next month’s ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Africa qualifier in Kigali, Mozambique set Eswatini a daunting target of 158 for 5 in their 20 overs.

Wisely Nely Acacio Bucuane (49 off 54) and captain Amelia Lucas Mu dodo (21 off 17) top scored for Mozambique. Eswatini did not do justice to themselves after conceding a mind-numbing 57 extras.

The situation did not improve in their run chase, as they lost wickets at regular intervals. No Eswatini batter could reach double figures, summarizing a torrid start to the campaign for them.

Botswana vs. Lesotho:

Mercy Dipogiso scored a well-paced half-century (52 off 60 balls) as Botswana beat Lesotho by 89 runs on Matchday 2 to maintain their unbeaten run in the Division 2 qualifier.

The opening batter’s spectacular innings were ably supported by her opening counterpart, Tlhalefos Godisamang (37 not out) and 44 extras from Lesotho to guide Botswana to a descent score 133/0 in their allotted 20 overs.

Lesotho eventually finished their run chase on 44 for 7, with Botswana’s duo Lame Rasina (3 for 5 in 2 overs) and Entle Mmese (2 for 7 in 4 overs) leading the bowling assault. Botswana returns to action on Saturday, August 24, against Kenya and Malawi.

Kenya vs. Sierra Leone:

Kenya had to dig deep to salvage a hard-fought 20-run victory over Sierra Leone on Matchday 2 of the ongoing ICC U19 Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Africa Division 2 qualifier in Kigali.

Having won the toss, the East African nation opted to bat first but found scoring a lot harder than on day one, primarily due to disciplined bowling from Sierra Leone’s trio: Mariama Jalloh (1 for 15 in 4 overs), Patricia Pratt (0 for 11 in 3 overs) and Isha Kariatu Bangura (0 for 18 in 4 overs).

After losing their top batters Kreeshan Mehta (2 off 5) and captain Melvin Khagoitsa (19 off 14), Kenya had to rely on the experienced Janet Makau’s patient knock of 44 off 55 balls to guide the team to 126 for 5 and give their bowlers something to ball at.

In the second innings, Sierra Leone looked like they had the chase under control at 55 for 1 in the 10th over but lost three quick wickets in the next four overs to swing the match back in Kenya’s favor.

Khagoitsa made up for her dismal display with the bat with two quick wickets, including the wicket of Sierra Leone’s hard-hitting opener and top-scorer Emma Kamara (31 off 25 balls).

Kenya returns to action on Saturday, August 26, against Botswana.

Malawi vs. Mozambique:

Following a commanding 85-run victory over Eswatini earlier in the day, Mozambique headed into their afternoon tie against Malawi in high spirits. However, the joy was short-lived as Malawi dismissed the latter for a paltry 25 runs – the lowest score in the tournament so far.

Tournament Update:

Mozambique had no answer to Malawi’s combination of spin and pace, with leg-break bowler Lucy Malino taking 3 for 6 from her four overs, while the pace duo of Evah Kabwere and Esther Richard picked two wickets each in an innings that ended with a whole seven overs to spare.

In reply, Malawi chased down the score in five overs without losing a wicket to bolster their net run rates.

The win maintains Malawi’s lead at the top with 6 points, while Kenya and Botswana follow closely with 4 points, although the latter have played one game less.

The round-robin basis tournament, features seven teams of cricketers from Kenya, Mozambique, Lesotho, Botswana, Malawi, Eswatini, and Sierra Leone.

Only two teams will progress to the next stage, where they will compete for the single qualifying spot at the 2025 ICC U-19 Women’s Cricket World Cup in Malaysia and Thailand.

Day 3 is scheduled this Saturday August 24th at the same venue.