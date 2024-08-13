Dr Uzziel Ndagijimana Appointed New CEO of BK Group Plc

Following the resignation of Beata HABYARIMANA, BK Group Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Uzziel NDAGIJIMANA as the Chief Executive Officer of BK Group Plc effective 14th August 2024. The appointment was made following the resolution of BK Group Plc Board of Directors dated 13th August 2024 and is pending all regulatory approvals.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Jean Philippe Prosper Chairman of the Board of Directors of BK Group Plc said: “We are delighted to have appointed Dr Uzziel NDAGIJIMANA as Chief Executive Officer of BK Group PIc. His leadership and vast experience in the economic and financial sectors will be instrumental in driving BK Group’s strategy and future growth ambitions. Dr Uzziel will work closely with the CEOs of our 5 subsidiaries: CEO of Bank of Kigali PIc; CEO of BK General Insurance; CEO of BK Capital, CEO of BK TecHouse, and Executive Secretary of BK Foundation.

Dr Uzziel NDAGIJIMANA is an economist and has a recognized financial professional background. He brings a good and deep understanding of the financial sector. Previously, he served as Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.

The Board of Directors expresses its deepest gratitude for Beata’s dedication and invaluable contribution to the business and Rwanda’s financial sector over the past 2 years.

About BK Group Plc

BK Group Plc is a home-grown, award-winning Rwandan institution with deep roots in the African financial space since inception in 1966. Over the years, BK Group Plc has gradually transformed into a premier one-stop-shop, with a full range of financial services offered under a single roof.

The Group’s activities range from retail and corporate banking to asset management and investment banking. Additionally, BK Group provides non-life insurance products as well as innovative enterprise solutions designed to stimulate growth in the Rwandan digital space.

BK Group Plc is currently listed on both the Rwandan Stock Exchange (RSE), having floated its shares in 2011, and the Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) in 2018.

The Group operates through 5 subsidiaries: Bank of Kigali, BK Insurance, BK TecHouse, BK Capital and BK Foundation.