Rwanda And The Kingdom of Eswatini Sign Four Cooperation Agreements

President Paul Kagame today received the King Mswati III of Eswatini who is in a visit to the country since last week where he attended the inauguration of the head of state.

At Village Urugwiro, Kagame and the Monarch witnessed signing of four Memoranda of Understanding on Defence, Police Cooperation, Correction Service and Visa Exemption for holders of Diplomatic and Service Passports.

Kagame congratulated King Mswati for joining Rwandans for the inauguration ceremony this Sunday, August 11.

“We are very grateful for your presence. From this visit, it is evident that Rwanda and Eswatini are very good friends and we want to keep that way and even go further,” Kagame said.

“Moving forward, we also want to strengthen our bonds of cooperation. That’s the purpose of the agreements signed today. Over the years, several high level visits have been overtaken by Rwanda and Eswatini by our respective delegations. This is a good foundation to build on.”

Kagame said, that Rwanda is very eager to share with partners and friends such as Eswatini the country experience in the transformation journey of Rwanda.

“That is why we established the Rwanda cooperative or cooperation initiative across a range of sectors such as defeence and security, ICT, education, agriculture, tourism and trade,” Kagame said,

“Rwanda and Eswatini certainly have a lot to offer each other. We just need to focus on implementation because that’s what create tangible results on the ground.”

King Mswati III congratulated Rwanda and Kagame for successful presidential inauguration, and elections.

“The massive national participation demonstrates the trust and confidence the people of Rwanda have in your leadership,” the King said.

“We wish you great success in elevating this country to even greater heights. We take the opportunity to also thank the president, the government and the people of the republic of Rwanda for the wonderful hospitality extended to me, Inkhosikati and my entire delegation since our arrival here in Kigali. We are highly impressed by development that is taking place in this beautiful country which is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the country’s leadership to improve the lives of Rwandan people.”

The King further congratulated Rwanda for the thirty years of peace, which corresponds to the liberation anniversary, and which is owed to the great leadership of President Kagame characterized by reconciliation and advancing homegrown solutions in social development, economic growth and other areas that have improved the welfare of the people of Rwanda.

“During these years, the country has not only shared its formula with fellow countries of the continent, but has also contributed to peace and security through participation in peace keeping missions,” the King said.

“Mr. President, Eswatini and Rwanda entertain good relations for many years and we will continue to support each other and cooperate in various areas. We share a common interest on peace and security, development, health, climate change and food security just to mention a few.”

The revoked the general cooperation agreement which established a joint permanent commission three years ago, which laid a foundation to today’s agreements’ signing.

“This will help to enhance hands on skills and international exchange of technical expertise and benchmark exercises to learn more on human capital development between our two countries,” he said.

Yesterday, the king visited Irembo technology company which supports the government en-devours to deliver services and innovative digital solutions and today, he was scheduled to visit the special economic zones and tour some of the projects including the university specializing on cyber security programs.

“We are confident that we will learn a lot from your experience since we have developed similar facilities through our railway technology park in the kingdom,” he said.

“We also established special economic zones which we believe can play an important role in development of our country.”

The King believes that both countries will be able to share expertise in these different areas.