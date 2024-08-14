Home NewsNational Kazarwa Gertrude Elected Speaker of Rwanda Parliament
by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
Kazarwa Gertrude

The lower house of Rwanda parliament has today sworn in and subsequently elected the new speaker in the person of Kazarwa Gertrude.

Kazarwa who was member of the outgoing 4th parliament is member of Liberal Party(PL), just like the outgoing speaker Donatille Mukabarisa.

The Rwanda constitution provides that the speaker cannot be from the same party of the head of state.

Sheikh Musa Fazil Harelimana

On the post of deputy speaker in charge of administration and finance, the house elected Sheikh Mussa Fazil Harelimana, the leader of the Democratic Ideal Party(PDI) who was on the same position in the fourth parliament.

Uwineza Beline was elected as second vice president in charge of parliamentary affairs.

After the elections, the new speaker said:” We are very thankful to the Rwandan citizen who elected us for very important responsibility. I assure you that we shall build from the foundation that was laid by the fourth parliament.”

