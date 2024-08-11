Kurahira Or Taking Oath Of Office, An Event In Two Flawless Parts.

Campaign, vote, take oath of office, govern. So far, all is going as Rwandans have come to expect, smooth as clockwork organisation, not forgetting celebratory.

The seemingly tireless Rwanda detractors will insist, as one of the most active put it on Twitter (X), “none of it is spontaneous folks.” Well, tell that to the 45,000 plus, gathered in Amahoro stadium, and many more disappointed that they have to follow the event on radio, television and internet streaming services.

For the many of the crowds who have been dancing to performances, from local pop stars and disc jockeys, the day started around 4am, eager to arrive early, and grab a seat at the front.

The most preposterous of the detractors will want to tell the world, that as in during the electoral campaign, people were “forced” to attend events. If only, almost all will say, being woken up and given a lift, would have been most welcome service. As it is, they have to rely on their alarm clocks, and find their own way.

With so many heads of state, governments and their delegations, there were the inevitable traffic diversions and some road closures. The pedestrian was King today, feet the only form of conveyance for which all roads were open. And for their entertainment, every now and again, a police escort for a late arrival of a visiting head of state, national banner on the car fluttering in the breeze.

Those entering the stadium, the pocess was impeccably prepared. Badges scanned, and ushered into the stadium. Most journalists had been asked to meet at a specified location, where they were put through security, and then transported to the venue in specially provided coaches.

For the journalists, once in the stadium, they could choose to sit, and wait for the heads of state to arrive, or find stories in the joyful celebration of the day, to the accompaniment of local artists, and disc jockeys.

They have not had to wait too long. With the arrival of the national emblem, any moment, the visiting heads of state will be escorted into the stadium, followed by President Kagame, and the first lady. The main part of the day will have begun.