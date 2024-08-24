Rayon Sports Fans In ‘Dilemma’ After Amagaju Draw

Rayon Sports FC fans were this Friday left in a dilemma after their team made a 2-2 draw with Amagaju FC in the second game of the national league, marking their second consecutive draw in the new season.

Both team clashed this August 23, 2024, at Kigali Pele Stadium, where Rayon Sports FC failed to secure their first win of the season, ending the match in a draw against the Southern province-based Amagaju FC, despite the former being favored by playing at home ground in front of a crowd of supporters.

Match Analysis:

Rayon Sports started the match with high intensity, dominating ball possession with hopes to take an early lead, however, their opponents managed to hold them off until Nsabimana Aimable opened the scoring in the 43rd minute.

Just two minutes before the referee signaled for the halftime, Rayon Sports Captain, Kevin Muhire delivered a corner kick, which Nsabimana converted to to a goal, giving Rayon Sports a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Rayon Sports maintained their momentum, creating numerous scoring opportunities but converting them into goals proved challenging.

A defensive error allowed Amagaju’s Rachid Mapoli to score an equalizer, bringing the game back to level at the 72nd minute into the game.

Rayon Sports continued to dominate the match, and Head Coach, Roberto Oliveira Gonçalves do Carmo, made tactical changes to strengthen his squad. In the 82nd minute, Adama Bagayogo responded by putting the Blues (Rayon) ahead of the game once again.

However, Rayon Sports’ celebrations were short-lived.

In the third minute of additional time, former Rayon Sports defender Iragire Saidi, now playing for Amagaju FC, scored an equalizer, leaving his former fans in shock-wave at the stadium.

The game marked Rayon Sports’ second consecutive draw, following a goalless draw with Marine FC on the opening day of the 2024-2025 Rwanda Premier League season.