Rwanda Renews Commitment To Receive Refugees, Asylum Seekers from Libya

Rwanda, the African Union Commission, and the UN Refugee Agency have signed the Second Addendum to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) dated 10 September 2019, extending the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) from the State of Libya to the Republic of Rwanda.

Since 2019, Rwanda receives the refugees and asylum seekers evacuated from Libya on a basis of two-year MoU where the first agreement covered 2019-2021. It was first renewed to cover 2021-2023, and this second extension covers 2023-2025.

The refugees and asylum seekers are received in Gashora transit center located in Bugesera, Eastern Province.

This addendum will ensure the continuation of the established ETM in Rwanda until 31st December 2025. The agreement reaffirms the commitment of all parties to provide protection and seek durable solutions for refugees and asylum-seekers evacuated from Libya, according to HCR, the UN refugee agency.

While maintaining its core mission, the ETM in Gashora, Rwanda will continue to provide a safe haven for refugees and asylum-seekers evacuated from Libya. In this respect, the Government of Rwanda reaffirms its unwavering commitment to receive and protect these individuals, as well as others identified as particularly vulnerable and at-risk.

The second addendum emphasizes a more transparent selection process for evacuees, to ensure equal opportunities for all potential candidates regardless of nationality, ethnicity, race, gender, age, or any criteria other than their vulnerability; it also reinforces and strengthens information sharing and reporting mechanisms between UNHCR, the Government of Rwanda, and the African Union, in the implementation of solutions for evacuated individuals.

This, reads a press release from UNHCR Rwanda, also seeks to expand comprehensive efforts to find alternative durable solutions for evacuees who do not qualify for refugee status and, are not willing to request a longer stay in Rwanda, including exploring options such as voluntary return, resettlement, family reunification, and access to other solutions in third countries.

In the end, it also acts to reiterates the commitment of all parties to undertaking bi-annual joint monitoring missions to inspect the entire process, thereby ensuring transparency and continuous improvement of the ETM operations.

The African Union Commission committed to continue to provide high-level political support, capacity development, and resource mobilization, as well as enhancement of joint coordination mechanisms while UNHCR will continue to provide protection and required assistance, including shelter, food, healthcare, and other essential services for evacuees during their stay in Rwanda.

Since the ETM in Rwanda was established in September 2019, 2,355 refugees and asylum seekers from Eritrea, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire and Mali, have been evacuated from the State of Libya, in 18 flights.

UNHCR and the Rwanda authorities will continue to conduct individual registration of all the individuals evacuated and issue Proof of Registration (POR) documents that allow them to travel within the country and access assistance provided in the centre. A total of 1,813 refugees have been resettled to third countries, finding a lasting solution to displacement.

The AUC and UNHCR commend the support of the international community in this regard and further calls for renewed commitment towards the implementation of this agreement, including assistance to persons of concern currently in Libya. They also encourage other countries to follow Rwanda’s example in providing safe haven for vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers.