AFCON Qualifiers: Libya, Rwanda Share Spoils At Tripoli International Stadium

In the opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Libya and Rwanda played to a 1-1 draw at Tripoli International Stadium.

The game saw goals from Libya’s Subhi Al Dawi and Rwanda’s Nshuti Innocent.

Rwanda started strong, dominating the first ten minutes of play. Nshuti Innocent and Gilbert Mugisha both had clear chances to put Rwanda ahead, but Libya’s goalkeeper, Murad Al Wuheeshi, made crucial saves to keep the score level.

Libya then found their rhythm, gaining control of the game. Their efforts paid off in the 16th minute when Subhi Al Dawi broke the deadlock, giving Libya a 1-0 lead.

Following the goal, Libya adopted a more defensive approach, managing to maintain their advantage. In the 40th minute, Rwandan coach Torsten Spittler substituted Kwizera Jojea with Samuel Gueulette to strengthen the right wing, but the change did not alter the scoreline before halftime.

The second half began with a substitution for Libya as Omar Al Khouja made way for Ismael Tajouri. Just two minutes into the half, Rwanda equalised when Nshuti Innocent scored, thanks to an assist from captain Djihad Bizimana.

Libya responded by pushing forward in search of another goal, but Rwanda managed to calm the game down. In the 65th minute, Rwanda made another substitution, bringing on Bonheur Mugisha to replace Rubanguka Steve.

As the match progressed into the 70th minute, Libya continued to create chances, but Rwanda’s defense held firm.

Libya’s head coach, Milutin Sredojevic, made further changes, introducing Ahmed Aliaddawi and Mohamed Bettamer in an attempt to regain the lead.

Rwanda also made a late substitution, with Jean Bosco Ruboneka coming on for Nshuti Innocent. Despite Libya’s dominance, Rwanda remained culm, securing away point from Tripoli.

Rwanda will next face Nigeria on Tuesday, September 10th, at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.