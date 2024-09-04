Runtown, Fred Swaniker to Light Up Sherrie Silver’s Gala

Nigerian Afrobeat star Runtown real names Douglas Jack, Ghanaian serial entrepreneur and founder of African Leadership University (ALU) Fred Swaniker and Rwanda’s R&B sensation The Ben real names Benjamain Mugisha are the main acts to thrill Kigalians come Saturday September 7th 2024 at Kigali convention Centre.

Sherrie Silver the organiser revealed the information of the ‘Mad Over You’ hitmaker Runtown coming to Rwanda live at KT Radio.

Speaking on the event, the international recognised choreographer Sherrie Silver shade light on the event.

“It’s a charity event aimed at supporting vulnerable children under Sherrie Silver foundation, where by all the proceedings from the event will go to the foundation to support children in things like education, food, accommodation and health care,” she told KT Radio.

“Many celebrities have been invited and those include The Ben who will also speak to motivate the youth to make their dreams come true. Nigerian singer Runtown is also expected.’’

Other celebrities to light up the event include Nigeria’s former presidential candidate and Anambra state Governor Peter Obi.

Miss Rwanda 2020, Naomi Nishimwe will be hosting the guests on red-carpet arriving for the Gala, while local comedian Arthur Nkusi together with Makeda will be emcing for the night.

The revellers will be treated with lots of entertainment ranging from performances to mixture of music played by celebrated disc spinners Toxxyk and Sonia to smoothen the night of glamour entertainment and impact.

Global celebrities like actor/rapper Willy Smith and singer Childish Gambino made videos supporting the cause and even bought tables to extend their helping hand to the foundation.

According to 30 year old Sherrie Silver, the idea of Gala event came from America’s celebrated Hollywood night dubbed Met Gala and Rihanna’s ball that she attended and both events managed to raise millions of dollars to vulnerable people across the globe.

Currently ‘The Sherrie Silver Foundation’ cares for over 600 children and the foundation pays their school dues, shelter and help nurture their talents.

Sherrie Silver, a Rwandan British choreographer and actress, gained prominence through her role as the choreographer for Childish Gambino’s iconic ‘This is America’ music video.

Renowned for her choreography work in movies like ‘Sing’ and ‘Minions,’ she is a recipient of an MTV Video Music Award. Sherrie Silver is also an advocate for the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the founder of the Sherrie Silver Foundation.

The foundation aims to upskill and empower youths, providing them with access to training, equipment, and expertise to transform their artistic hobbies into potential careers.