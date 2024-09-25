Rwanda Exports High Value Agricultural Products to Ghana Under AfCFTA Framework

The Ministry of Trade and Industry, in collaboration with Igire Continental Trading Co. Ltd, and Kungahara Wagura Amasoko, a USAID-funded project, have flagged-off a major shipment to Ghana under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement regime.

The exports include 400 kg of tea, 400 kg of coffee, 100 liters of avocado oil and 50 liters of honey that were supplied to Igire Continental Trading Co. Ltd.

Supplying companies included Rwanda Mountain Tea, Silverbak tea, Pedro’s coffee, Igire Coffee, Avocare Ltd and Uboukhoney.

Igire Continental Trading Co. Ltd is set to accelerate Rwanda’s continental trade by enabling local businesses to consolidate their goods into a single consignment, thereby optimizing logistics and reducing costs.

A single consolidated Export License has been issued by the National Agricultural Export Board (NAEB) to facilitate this process. Through this innovative approach, the company is piloting a more streamlined export process by incentivizing the consolidation of export products and leveraging RwandAir’s preferential tariff of $1 per kg for consignments exceeding 1 ton, and $1.40 per kg for consignments of less than 1 ton, while the normal rate is $1.80 per kg.

“This preferential rate represents a significant opportunity for businesses to maximize their reach within the AfCFTA market,” according to Rwanda Ministry of Trade.

“Igire Continental Trading Co. Ltd is dedicated to revolutionizing the export process for Rwandan businesses. Our strategically located warehouse in Ghana will ensure that Rwandan goods are efficiently managed and distributed across West Africa. We are excited to launch this initiative and are confident it will significantly impact Rwanda’s trade landscape,” Ms. Briggette Harrington, CEO of Igire Continental Trading Co. Ltd said.

The Chief of Party at Kungahara Wagura Amasoko, Ms. Titiane Donde, emphasized the collaborative spirit behind the project: “Our partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Igire Continental Trading Co. Ltd exemplifies how public and private sectors, together with development partners, can drive trade growth under the AfCFTA. By working together, we are creating new opportunities for Rwandan businesses and strengthening our position in the continental market.”

The Minister of Trade and Industry Prudence SEBAHIZI, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative: “This flagging-off event is a significant milestone in our efforts to bolster Rwanda’s export sector. By consolidating shipments and benefiting from preferential tariffs, Rwandan businesses will be better positioned to compete in the continental market. We commend Igire Continental Trading Company for its commitment to helping local MSMEs expand their reach.”

Following today’s launch event, the shipment will continue to its destination in Ghana, marking the beginning of a new era for Rwandan exports.

“We celebrated this step towards fostering greater intra-African trade at Kigali International Airport,” Rwandair officials write on company’s twitter handle. According to Rwanda’s Ministry of Trade, in the context countries have started licensing specialized continental companies that will do trade in the framework of AfCFTA.

Igire Continental Trading Co. Ltd was created in this context. Kenya Egypt and Ghana(coming soon) have already licensed their companies.