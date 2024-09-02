Rwandan To Participate In Turkish Airlines Golf Tournament Grand Finale

Desire Kamanzi has emerged as the Rwandan winner of the Turkish Golf Tournament beating other golfers from around the country to secure a fully sponsored ticket to play in the Grand Finale due in Türkiye, between 1st & 7th December 2024.

The first-ever Turkish tournament in Rwanda, sponsored by Turkish Airlines, attracted 95 players who played an 18-hole game at the luxurious Kigali Golf Resort & Villas this weekend Sunday.

Similar qualifiers tournaments at country level were played in other 78 different countries that participated in the annual Turkish Airlines Corporate Golf tournament – that has been held since 2013.

Kamanzi, a lawyer by profession, was the best overall player (all categories) with 41 points followed by Kenezio Kayima (1st runner-up) and Ras Tinyinondi (as the 2nd runner-up).

Kamanzi, who has been playing golf for leisure for the past three years, will represent Rwanda at the Grand Final and will get a fully return ticket (economy class), stay with Gloria Hotels (first-class) and play on one of the world-class golf courses with other international players.

For Kamanzi this will be a chance to represent Rwanda and to up his game.

“This is an opportunity to represent my country. I will also have to sharpen some of my golfing skills especially in areas of weakness that I am already aware of,” Kamanzi said.

Ali Ozdemir, the General Manager Turkish Airlines (Rwanda/Uganda) said that Rwanda has made significant improvement in the golf game and thus the reason to host the first tourney.

“This is the first qualifier tournament in Rwanda, before this it was not fully okay for us to make the event but now it is a really beautiful, amazing (golf) course and we have started this year and will continue for the next years,” Ozdemir said.

Ozdemir was referring to the new golfing infrastructure in Kigali-the Kigali Golf Resort & Villas- which he said has good hospitality, and raised standards (facilities) to attract investment from sponsors such as Turkish Airlines.

Golf is one of the emerging sports in Rwanda and for the past 15 years, it has picked up corporate sponsorship interest.

Other Winners & Lucky Draw Fun:

Jenny Linda and Emmanuel Byamungu emerged as the Near-to the pin winners in the ladies and men’s category respectively and the Best Gross was scooped by Jack Gitera.

The tournament also held a raffle (draw) for other players to win return tickets to Istanbul, but only the players present at the clubhouse stood a chance to win.

For example Alphonse Byusa was announced winner but he was not around and the draw was rolled to pick another lucky winner- Rajiv Gupta- who was also not around giving a chance to Paul Forbica-but he was also not around.

The draw was rolled for fourth time and it landed on Emmanuel Byamungu-who was present and emerged as the luckiest winner of the day as he had earlier one won the the Near-to the pin winner.

“I am just lucky” Byamungu said to his fellow jubilant players at the dinner table.

Another and last draw was taken to land on Gerald Sezibera- who also missed out likewise under the same condition but William Rugema managed to grab the chance upon which he celebrated with fist-tied hands upon announcing his names.