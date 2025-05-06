Amid Tears, Moshions Proprietor Twahirwa Moses Appears in Court

Before the Kicukiro Primary Court on Tuesday, fashion designer Moses Turahirwa admitted to using cannabis but disputed the quantity he was allegedly found with.

Turahirwa, owner of the renowned Rwandan fashion brand Moshions, has been in detention for nearly two weeks over suspected drug use. He is one of Rwanda’s most prominent designers, with his creations worn by many, including senior government officials.

In court, Turahirwa linked the accusations against him to a controversial post he made on social media the previous month.

The prosecution stated that Turahirwa is accused of “trafficking, storing, and consuming cannabis.” According to the prosecution, he was found with 13 pellets of cannabis allegedly brought from Kenya.

Given the opportunity to defend himself, Turahirwa first broke into tears and was unable to speak. After a moment, he began his defense in a low voice.

His Defense

Turahirwa, represented by a foreign legal counsel, denied the charge of trafficking, stating he had brought only five grams of cannabis from Kenya, of which just two grams were confiscated — and that he voluntarily surrendered them.

He argued that trafficking implies a larger quantity intended for profit, not mere personal use.

He admitted to consuming cannabis as a way to cope with severe depression and said he had already begun medical treatment to quit the habit entirely.

Turahirwa also said he had purchased a flight ticket to the United States to meet an expert who helps people recover from drug dependency.

He appealed for bail, citing his depression and a need to receive treatment while outside from custody.

The prosecution countered by stating this wasn’t Turahirwa’s first offense. He had previously been sentenced to three years in prison for a similar offense, a case he had appealed, and was still under appeal when this new case emerged.

The prosecution argued he was apprehended as a result of an investigation into drug use.

However, Turahirwa insisted there was no real investigation. He claimed he was arrested because of posts he had made on social media. He said he had already asked President Paul Kagame for forgiveness for those statements and continued to do so.

The prosecution emphasized that the charges he faces are unrelated to his social media activity.

Past Social Media Posts

In early April, screenshots circulated on social media purportedly showing Turahirwa’s controversial statements. In court, he confirmed ownership of the posts and said he had apologized for them.

One post dated April 12, published as a “status” on the Instagram account “kwandaseason_1” (under the name Moïse Turahirwa), was no longer visible on the platform by the time of the hearing.

The post began with the bold statement: “I grew up hating Kagame and all the Inkotanyi, bro!”

It continued: “The Inkotanyi jailed my father, a Pastor, for nothing.”

Turahirwa recounted his first visit to Kamembe (currently Rusizi district) at age six with his mother to visit his imprisoned father in Cyangugu.

He said: “An Inkotanyi officer whipped my father with a stick as he tried to greet me during the brief minutes allowed for family visits. He returned to his cell without greeting me.”

He added that he cried upon learning that “H.E [His Excellency] would wear a shirt I had designed.” At the time, he was 28.

He concluded: “I HAVE NOT FORGIVEN KAGAME AND ALL THE INKOTANYI.”

Following the controversy surrounding these posts, Turahirwa disappeared from public view until April 22, when Rwanda investigation Bureau (RIB) announced that he had been detained after testing positive for drug use.

After hearing both sides on Tuesday, the court said it would announce its decision on whether to grant Turahirwa bail on Friday, May 9.

Rwanda’s Tough Drug Laws

Under Article 263 of Rwanda’s penal code, individuals found guilty of drug consumption face a sentence of between one and two years in prison or community service.

Those convicted of trafficking or storing significant quantities of illegal drugs face life imprisonment and fines of up to Rwf 20 million.

A ministerial order from 2019 classifies cannabis — alongside cocaine, heroin, and mugo — as a serious narcotic. Cannabis remains among the most commonly seized drugs in Rwanda.

In 2023, Turahirwa admitted in court to using cannabis but denied other charges. He was sentenced to three years in prison, later released on provisional bail, and appealed the conviction — a case still pending resolution.

Turahirwa’s ongoing legal troubles and social media outbursts have sparked intense public debate in Rwanda, drawing both sympathy and criticism.

The court’s decision on May 9 is expected to draw significant attention.