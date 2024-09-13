University Students Awarded in “The Big Prize of Peace in Rwanda,” Competition

The Pakistan ambassador to Rwanda has encouraged local and foreign students pursuing their studies in Rwanda to use the example of Rwanda’s governance model to build a generation of African leaders who strive for peace and security.

Ambassador Naeem Ullah Khan made the remarks on September 13, 2024 at the awarding of the inaugural winners for the project “The Big Prize of Peace in Rwanda,” organized by the Pan-African Organization for Peace and Conflicts Resolution (OPPRC) in conjunction with seven universities across Kigali.

The contest, which has been held in other African countries, comes to Rwanda for the first time; as a way of learning from Rwandan experience of building peace and security 30 years after the devastating 1994 genocide against Tutsi.

Khan said that Rwanda is currently an example and a leader of good governance that has borne peace and security to many in the country and beyond- including the Asian continent, who look at Rwanda for lessons.

“If one leader such as President Paul Kagame can bring change through good governance, why don’t we produce more leaders who can bring change, peace and prosperity,” Khan said.

Khan called on the need to have more youth leaders with critical thinking, creativity; brave and bold so that they can build peace and security needed for prosperity today in the world.

For instance, Khan said that as an investor, he was attracted to Rwanda because of the peace and security, and after one year of coming with a capital of $34m, this has grown to $35m in exporting peas to Pakistan.

The competition, which has been conducted in other 12 African countries, attracted 400 university students in Rwanda- out of which only seven finalists (including four Rwandans) were awarded with trophies and certificates.

The competitors were tasked with writing and presenting essays on Africa’s challenges such as: conflict resolution, governance, terrorism, climate change, gender based violence (GBV); witnessed a Kenyan student, Ezekiel Nzuki, a Theology student from the Adventist University of Central Africa (AUCA) win the competition

Nzuki’s projects were on “Rwanda’s Growth: The Power of Making Progress,” and “Rwanda: The Daughters of Tomorrow- which showed how other African nations can emulate Rwanda’s path to peace and gender equality to enhance sustainable growth.

“My goal is to travel across Africa promoting peace and conflict resolution among the youth,” Nzuki explained, and added in his award reception remarks that “Africans should be proud of being Africans and never apologize for it,”

Amb. Khan stated that through such competitions on peace building, Africa and Asia can create a Pan Africa-Asia connection which already shows that both continents share a lot in common.

As part of contributing to this connection, Khan announced internship scholarships for 20-30 students from the East African University Rwanda (EAUR).

Prof. Callixte Kabera, Vice-Chancellor of East African University Rwanda, emphasized the significance of youth empowerment as a driving force for change and peacebuilding in Africa and the knowledge gained will enable students to become ambassadors of peace.

“This is more than a contest but an opportunity to forge partnerships. We must acknowledge the role of education in this process and the solutions unveiled today will reflect the very African minds for the future,” Kabera said.

In order to encourage more peace ambassadors in Rwanda, Dr. Abdoulaye Fallati, President of OPPRC, announced a full scholarship for one female student- Donavia Munyana to study at EAUR and scholarships for 7 students from the seven participating universities.

Fallati also advised the young Africans to learn to be innovative and proactive, and especially follow in the footsteps of President Kagame, whom he commended for his leadership, choosing peace and being a role model for Africa.