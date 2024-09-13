Joseph Nsengimana Sworn In As New Minister of Education

President Paul Kagame has sworn in the new Minister of Education Joseph Nsengimana who was appointed early this week, replacing Gaspard Twagirayezu.

Kagame said, that his swearing in means that he commits to serve his country in education’s responsibility, and, education is a crucial sector of development in Rwanda and the world at large.

The president said, that Rwanda draws outcomes of education both in the country and outside. More to this, the knowledge of Rwanda, the world and relations between its people can only be achieved through quality education which prepares students to face challenges.

“Our education has gone miles away, but we have not yet reached our satisfaction if you consider what is happening elsewhere,” Kagame said.

“The education responsbilities are not only Nsengimana’s; they are responsibilities he shares with all leaders. We have to work together so that the education which is a foundation of many things continues to thrive. We have reached a good level, but we can only work harder to achieve more.”

He said education is a responsibility of the youth, the elderly and others and together, the country will achieve a lot.