CHOGM 2024 Ends With Call To Action To Tackle Global Challenges Affecting Member States

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024 concluded this Saturday, October 26, in Apia, Samoa, where leaders called for concrete actions to address global challenges which are impacting members of the Commonwealth family, while at the same time creating wealth, prosperity and inclusive growth.

The five-day gather which kicked off on October 21 under the theme “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth”, ended with leaders reaffirming their commitment to tackling global economic, environmental, and security challenges, while exploring ways to enhance resilience, sustainable trade, and inclusive growth—emphasizing the empowerment of youth and women.

Antigua and Barbuda was also announced as the incoming Chair-in-Office and Host Country for the next CHOGM.

The Heads of Government of the Commonwealth, representing a third of the world’s population across all continents and the ocean, gathered in the heart of the Blue Pacific Continent where they committed to robust and ambitious, innovative and transformative actions towards achieving a true “Common Wealth” of shared prosperity, resilience, and sustainability, building on national and collective efforts.

The leaders expressed their deep appreciation to Samoa for its exceptionally warm hospitality at CHOGM 2024 and also conveyed their gratitude to Rwanda for its dedicated and successful tenure as Chair-in-Office since June 2022.

The Heads of Government called for sustainable peace and for the peaceful resolution of all disputes in accordance with international law, to promote and advance sustainable development, human rights and international humanitarian law.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to collective action that weaves resilience into all our efforts for our Commonwealth, including our 1.5 billion young people, as articulated in the Samoa Communiqué, where societies stand strong, human rights are respected, peace prevails, environments flourish, and economies thrive,”

The leaders adopted the 2024 Apia Commonwealth Ocean Declaration for One Resilient Common Future and highlighted the strong affirmation of action to address sea-level rise, and at the same time underlined that the existential nature of the climate crisis remains a critical priority for our Commonwealth family and recommitted to the goal of limiting global warming in accordance with the Paris Agreement and its target of 1.5C.

“We noted the importance of our oceans, forests and biodiversity. We affirmed our commitment to achieving food and energy security for our people,”

“We reiterated the potential to further increase intra-Commonwealth trade and investment, building on the recognised Commonwealth Advantage, and highlighted the urgent need of reforming the global financial architecture and encouraged further consideration of the principles of the Bridgetown Initiative,” a statement released by the Commonwealth Secretariat on Saturday reads.

Commonwealth leaders recognised the transformative nature of digitalisation and the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for sustainable development and committed to fostering ethical and inclusive growth in AI and digital technologies across the Commonwealth, including through digital education.

Furthermore, the leaders tasked the incoming Secretary-General,Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, currently Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, to pursue the ongoing reform process, and to forge a way forward, with reporting to the Ministers of Foreign Affairs at their regular meetings.



Similarly, they thanked Patricia Scotland, the outgoing Secretary General, for her historic and pathbreaking stewardship of the Commonwealth, overseeing the body in one of the most difficult periods. Ayorkor Botchwey, will assume office on April 1 2025, following her appointment.

The leaders noted that the diversity of The Commonwealth, with 56 nations, representing 2.7 billion people, 60 percent of whom are under the age of 30, the Commonwealth has immense potential to turn around the fortunes of member states.

“Heads reaffirmed the Commonwealth’s proud stance as a values-based organisation, rooted in its Charter, and committed to collective action that weaves resilience into all its actions, for a Commonwealth where societies stand strong, institutions uphold justice, peace reigns, environments flourish, economies thrive, and human rights are enjoyed by all,”

They further stressed that resilient societies require an intersectional, human rights-based approach built on peace, security, sustainable development, and social and economic inclusion.

The leaders also recognised the importance of the diverse cultures and heritage, faiths, and Indigenous knowledge systems, sciences, skills and practices, committing to leave no one behind, including prioritising small and vulnerable states, all women and girls, youth and children, the elderly, persons with disabilities, Indigenous Peoples and marginalised groups, among others.

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 56 independent and equal sovereign states, with a combined population of 2.7 billion, of which more than 60 per cent is aged 29 or under. The Commonwealth spans the globe and includes both advanced economies and developing countries.

Thirty-three of the members are small states, many of which are island nations. As part of its mandate, The Commonwealth Secretariat supports member countries to build democratic and inclusive institutions, strengthen governance and promote justice and human rights.

A family of mostly former British colonies, The Commonwealth works to help member states to grow their economies and boost trade, deliver national resilience, empower young people, and address threats such as climate change, debt and inequality.

Member countries are supported by a network of more than 80 intergovernmental, civil society, cultural and professional organisations.

President Paul Kagame delivered remarks as the outgoing Chair of the organisation, following Rwanda hosting CHOGM 2022.