University of Rwanda’s Lecturers Demand Salary Increment

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
Lecturers at University of Rwanda have demanded the government to increase their salaries if they are to avoid a high turnover  of experienced lecturers which is affecting quality of education at the institution .

During the 10th graduation of University of Rwanda(UR) at UR campus-October 25, the representative of lecturers, Professor David Tuyishime told the Prime Minister that the government has done enough, but something else, very urgent, also needs be done to reverse a trend of high turnover.

“As we fight to boost the university standard, we are encountering several challenges, and the most serious today, is the high turnover of experienced lecturers, those who are really well trained continue to leave the university. This cannot help us advance,” Tuyishime said.

“The turnover is as a result of several reasons, including salaries and allowances which are no longer up-to-date. It has now been a very longtime since the last salary review, yet, the living conditions keep deteriorating. We would like the government of Rwanda to take this challenge into consideration.”

We have done a lot, more is coming – Prime Minister

The Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente who presided over the graduation said that the government has done a lot and much more is also expected.

“We launched university reforms a couple of months ago, and their implementation is going well,” Ngirente said.

“We shall continue to do more good things, and you will be into it together with the government.”

UR, across its 6 colleges graduated 8,026 candidates. Of them, 6,657 received Bachelors degrees. while 946 candidates obtained Masters degrees, and PhD degrees, 58 candidates.

