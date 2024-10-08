My Goal Is To Make Sure Rwandan Music Shine On International Stage-Rapper ‘Kid From Kigali

Biashara Africa (2)

Rwandan-US based fast rising Hip Hop star Kid from Kigali real names Brian Kimonyo vows to do whatever it takes musically to put Rwandan music on global level.

The aspiring rapper disclosed the information while launching his new track “Business” featuring Detroit, Michigan’s music star Skilla Baby.

While speaking to KTpress, Kid from Kigali revealed that living in America has opened his eyes in terms of promoting one’s traditional culture.

“My experience in America’s entertainment industry has taught me a lesson of uniqueness. If you stick on your country’s culture and be creative, you can easily penetrate the music arena, that’s why Nigerians and South Africans have managed to dominate Europe,” says Kid from Rwanda.

“So, my new song ‘Business’ calls up young talented Rwandans to believe in their roots and culture in order to break through onto international music arena.”

The rapper used to be called MaestroBoomin but decided to change stage name to Kid from Kigali to be in order to carry Rwandan flag in US’s music arena.

His debut single collaboration with Skilla Baby, was made it possible through Green Mountain Entertainment record label owned by Rwandese Major Kevin and Divin Nziza.

Kid from Rwanda, is a 25-year-old Rwandan living in USA and he has been making waves ever since he gained significant music recognition back in 2019 through his viral freestyle videos on Instagram.

Thanks to social media platforms, he is one of the few Rwandan artists to be featured on BBC 1 Xtra page as one of the steady rising lyricist.

On another hand, Skilla Baby real names Trevon Gardner, is American rapper based in Detroit, Michigan and has been doing music since he was 18 years old.

He boasts of hits like Icky Vick, Duck Yo Taco including his latest release dubbed Ok Bet.