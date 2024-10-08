New Tech-Driven Initiative to Improve Amputees’ HealthCare in Rwanda

A new project initiative has been launched in Rwanda with a plan to enable the country to start producing prosthetic limbs locally at an affordable cost that will eventually be covered by the Community Based Health Insurance (CBHI).

The “EmpowerAbility” initiative was unveiled this October 7, 2024 by Bridging Afrika- an organization leveraging technology and innovation to address Africa’s most pressing social challenges.

The initiative will be implemented in collaboration with the University of Rwanda Center of Excellence in Biomedical Engineering and E-Health (UR-CEBE), the National Union of Disability Organizations in Rwanda (NUDOR), and other partners.

This initiative can enable Rwanda to enhance its achievements in attain Sustainable Development Goal 3- providing affordable healthcare for citizens, and meet the 2030 Agenda which emphasizes a need to “leave no one behind”.

With an estimated 1 million annual limb amputations globally, Rwanda, like many countries, faces significant challenges in providing affordable care and support for people with disabilities especially that prosthetics are costly and not covered in the CBHI (Mutuelle de santé).

Officials said that EmpowerAbility initiative is a response to these challenges, to transform the lives of amputees in Rwanda through innovative prosthetic solutions and comprehensive mental wellness support and offering a sustainable, locally managed solution that directly benefits individuals with disability.

“EmpowerAbility aims to empower amputees by providing them with access to affordable, locally produced 3D-printed prostheses and holistic support services, including mental health care and rehabilitation,” said Evelyne Batamuliza, Founder and Board Chairperson of Bridging Afrika.

Batamuliza noted that the initiative focuses on enhancing mobility, access to education, social inclusion, and financial independence for persons with disabilities in Rwanda.

Implementation Plan:

As part of the long term plan. Batamuliza said that Rwandans with amputated hands will now be able to access 3-D printed prosthetic limbs starting with the upper limbs and then the lower limbs, but also negotiate with insurance bodies to have the service covered under the CBHI scheme.

Implement partners like Victoria Hand Project (VHP)-Canada, who has trained a handful of the specialists including medics from Kanombe Military Hospital (KMH) among other organizations, say that by next year they will be able to train more local experts, establish a 3-D printing prosthetic line in the country to reduce costs.

“The prosthetic device is affordable at $100 compared to prices of other products. Buying a prosthetic device and shipping from Europe is very expensive but having 3-D printing locally, it can be affordable and the repairs can be done in the country” said Michael Peirone, the VHP Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In 2022, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Rwanda, in partnership with Swiss Limbs and Home de la Vierge des Pauvres (HVP) Gatagara, launched a 3D Computer-Aided Design and Manufacturing of orthotics and prosthetics.

However, UNDP officials said that the demand for limbs is high and this new project initiative will be helpful in meeting the current demand which cannot be met by a single project.

Given the right resources, Peirone said that the VHP plans to come to Rwanda to train more experts to produce locally, and to grow the project from Rwanda to other countries in the region.

Besides availing prosthetic limbs, the amputees will also receive holistic mental health care that will be provided by the Mental Wellbeing Hub (mHub) Africa and gain ICT skills training that can enable them to be employable.

World Health Organisation (WHO) figures show that persons with disability are twice at the risk of suffering from mental health disorders and often many persons with disabilities suffer from low self-esteem, isolation, depression, discrimination, stigmatization among others.

According to mHub CEO, Cailin Human, this is an opportunity to integrate the service into the initiative to address other psychological challenges faced by disabled persons.

Florentine Uwamariya, a beneficiary of the prosthetic limbs and an employee of NCPD says that she was 12 years when she lost her left hand limb during the 1994 genocide against Tutsi.

Though she managed to attend school and graduate to get employed on merit and not because of disability, Uwamariya says that the biggest challenge today is changing community mindset over persons with disability.

NUDOR representative, Jean d’Amour Uramutse said that they will push for more services that are not covered in this new project initiative but also build partnerships with hospitals and ensure implementation of training in the technology to increase skills of disabled persons.