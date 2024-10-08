Next Einstein Forum Opens in Kigali To Empower Youth Innovators

The 2024 Next Einstein Forum (NEF) week has been launched in Rwanda with a highlight of the country’s progress in implementing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and a call for youth-led solutions to shape Africa’s future and development.

The forum opened in Kigali this Monday is organized by Ministry of ICT and African Institute of Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Rwanda bringing together over 5,000 youth from across 15 countries who will, through October 7th to October 18th, 2024 discuss the role of youth in creating solutions to address the existing challenges in meeting the SGD goals.

The CEO of Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA) Innocent B. Muhizi, who opened the forum said that the fact that youth under the age of 25 represent 60% of Africa’s population (nearly 1.4 billion people) is evidence that the role of youth should be at the forefront of leading the agenda to attain SDGs.

To prove this, Muhizi highlighted the example of a 14-year old Ethiopian boy- Heman Bekele created a potential skin cancer-treating soap and recently named the “Time’s 2024 Kid of the Year” for his ground-breaking discovery,

He also used the Zipline Rwanda project- an idea to use drones to deliver lifesaving medical equipment in real-time that has expanded across Africa and the MPesa cash transfer that has revolutionized the way money is sent in the region.

“The real problems and challenges are in the rural areas. Down there is where the real issues are and we want you to go there to find solutions, then you can sit in fancy offices and work spaces like Norrsken,” Muhizi said.

Marie Yvonne Uwera, NEF Ambassador to Rwanda showed the progress made in Rwanda in attaining some of the 17 SDGs and the 231 unique indicators that each country has committed to voluntarily implement and of which Rwanda holds the 126th position globally.

“Tthrough mapped SDGs initiatives, Rwanda has been able to meet several SDG goals in gender, education for all, affordable health, green growth and Sustainable Development,” Uwera said.

For example, Rwanda has the initiated the HeforShe campaign to promote gender equality (Goal 5), the Girinka program (Goal 2), Umuganda activities to engage community in sustainable development activities (Goal 11), established Community Based Health Insurance (Mutuelle de santé)-Goal 3 providing affordable healthcare for citizens.

Also Rwanda attained the education for all- Goal 4 where it has inclusive and equitable education for all and policies that promote free primary and secondary education; and making strides in Green Growth- (Goal 13) for clean energy and climate resilience strategy.

Rwanda has embarked on massive tree planting across the country and green infrastructure and planning in rural and urban areas (such as the Kigali green city project), climate resilient structures but also improved settlements by reducing high risk communities despite the challenge of increased demand for housing units.

Uwera challenged youths to come up with solutions to resolve key issues such as the water loss and untapped rainwaters, in the country, which she said that even when it is costly, it can be a key solution that youth innovations deliver.

Youths at the forum were concerned about availability of strategic support systems to enable young graduates to innovate so as to create new jobs and incomes, however officials highlighted existing opportunities such as the Hanga fest, Youth connect and training hubs programs that need to be used to bring out societal solutions.

Calvain R. Nangue, the Strategic Advisor at Smart Africa Secretariat-Kigali said that they have also created youth chapters (in 10 countries now) to find innovative ways of addressing challenges youth face to be at forefront of finding solutions but with support directed to funding ventures and initiatives.

“These youth chapters will be opened across the continent by the end of next year and this is to ensure they have a voice and contribute to SGDs. We want to use the experience of Rwanda to expand across the continent,” Nangue said.

Osten Chulu, Senior Economic Advisor, UNDP Rwanda said that the SDGs are not new and are just a minimum to be achieved by each country, however individual action to change the status quo with disruption can lead to attaining the goals instead of waiting for the government.

“The SDGs are a global guiding principle, but at our own level we have to look at what we can do. We still have a challenge of implementing the Africa continental free trade area- which is the only protocol that has been enacted at the AU.

Norman Schraepel, GIZ Coordinator, Cluster for Digital Transformation said that though Rwanda has made progress, there is a need to implement the goal of employment in partnership with all organizations.

“Rwanda is 126 and we are not doing well in job creation. This is a challenge because of the lack of data but it is also an opportunity to innovate to create the right data,” Schraepel said.

Schraepel revealed that a “Poverty Clock” is being developed as a data tool to show what needs to be done in Rwanda to change poverty levels because this goal cannot be achieved if things remain the way they are- with no data.