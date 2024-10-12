The AfCFTA Business Forum, Biashara Afrika, Concludes With Clarion Call To Action

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Business Forum, winds ups, sending the over 1000 delegates back to the four corners of the world, with much food for thought, and not a few gauntlets thrown for them to pick up.

The Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), which played an historic role, when it hosted the signing of the AfCFTA agreements, in 2018, welcomed the second edition of Biashara Afrika, the AfCFTA Business Forum, for a packed three days of discussions, on the next step towards Africa trading as the world’s largest common market.

Panel discussions, break out sessions, examined the impediments to advancing the AfCFTA agenda, and called for implementation of suggested solutions.

The challenges, it was agreed, were many and steep, but even higher was the optimism that with the right will, they could be overcome. Even as the discussions laid the challenges bare, outside in the concourse, the businesses which had put out their stalls, demonstrated that the optimism was far from misplaced, as they networked, and agreed on collaborations.

Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs)were signed, the Ghana and Kenya AfCFTA trading companies among them.

In her remarks to close the forum, deputy chairperson of the African Union (AU), Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa, representing the AU, both instilled confidence in the AfCFTA, and challenged the delegates, to justify that confidence.

“We have not just shared a vision, but also charted a path towards a united, resilient and economically empowered Africa” she declared. The forum’s participants, she said, were returning with a renewed energy to realise the promise of the AfCFTA.

“We leave with a renewed purpose…The AfCFTA is not just a renewed framework, it’s a call to action to forge a future, where Africa’s resources, talents and markets thrive within a single, robust, continental economy.”

“A call to action to be agents of mindset change, and shapers of accurate narratives about Africa. By strengthening value and supply chains, fostering micro, small and medium enterprises’ growth, empowering women and youth, we are building the pillars of an Africa that competes on the global stage, and lifts millions out of poverty…”

And she sent the delegates back to their respective homes with a challenge.

“As we look ahead, I challenge each of us to transform the dialogue that we had here, into bold actions that fulfill the AfCFTA transformative promise. Together, let’s unlock Africa’s boundless potential for generations to come. Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress, working together is success.”

In his closing remarks, Rwanda’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Prudence Sebahizi said Biashara Afrika 2024 was characterised by rich discussions and exploration of opportunities to advance the vision of a single continental market. He emphasized the need to continue fostering partnerships to fully realize the potential of the AfCFTA.