 REG WBBC Crowned 2024 RBL Champions After Defeating APR WBBC

In the concluded best of seven playoffs that had been ongoing for two weeks, REG women basketball league cliched the Rwanda basketball national league after beating APR Women Basketball Club by 4-0 in the best of seven series. The final game, played on this Friday 11th October saw REG WBBC defeat APR WBBC 71 to 63.

It was an intense game, especially for APR WBBC, who seemed committed not to lose another game after loosing three previous games consecutively.

APR team won the first quarter with 18 points against 15 of REG WBBC. In the second quarter, REG WBBC tried every means to take the lead as they usually do, but they couldn’t, and the quarter ended in a tie with 15 points for both teams.

In the third quarter, REG WBBC corrected the mistakes they had made in the previous quarters and regained control of the game, winning the quarter with 19 to 13 over APR WBBC.

The final quarter was a fierce battle as the teams stayed close in points, but with the help of their player, Micomyiza Rosine “Cisse,” REG WBBC outplayed APR WBBC and won the quarter by 22 to 17, leading to an overall score of 71 to 63.

This marks the third national league title for REG WBBC, following their 2021 and 2022.