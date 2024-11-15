2023/2024 National Exams: Boys Slightly Outperform Girls, Overall Pass Rate At 78 Percent

The Ministry of Education has released the 2023/2024 National Examination results for Advanced Level, in the categories of general education, professional education, and technical secondary schools. Releasing the results Friday, the Minister of Education, Joseph Nsengimana, revealed that a total of 91,713 students registered as candidates while 91,298 students sat their exams, equivalent to 99.5% of registered candidates. Of those who sat their exams, 71,746 passed, with the overall pass rate at 78.6%.

“Of those who sat and passed their exams, boys make up 50.9 percent while girls are 49, across all the secondary sections. In the general education category, we had 56,543 registered candidates, of which 56,300 sat for their exams and of those, 38,016 or 67.5 percent passed,” Minister Nsengimana said.

He added that among those who passed in the general education category, 47.7 percent are boys while 52.3 percent are girls. The Technical Secondary Education (TSS), there were 30,899 candidates, of which 30,730 did their exams and 29,524 went on to pass, equivalent to 96.1 percent. Boys make up 54.8 percent of those who passed their TSS exams while girls consist of 45.2 percent.

The Minister of Education says the results show improved outcomes, not only in terms of performance but also in terms of the number of students who sat their exams.

The Ministry awarded 18 of the best performing students in their respective categories, with Mucyo Samuel of ESTB Busogo in Musanze district, emerging the best performing student in the Agriculture and Food Processing section while Said Habineza was the best student in Business services. The best performing students received a brand new laptop and a certificate.