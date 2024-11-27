African School of Governance To Open In 2025

President Kagame highlighted the importance of ASG, noting that the institution will “carry the aspirations of the African continent”.

The Rwandan Head of State recalled that ASG was conceived as a result of the inadequate tangible results in Africa’s governance in comparison the pace of change needed, despite several initiatives and some results to develop the African continent rapidly .

Kagame said that ASG was founded in the expectation that, through its teaching, research and advocacy, “something convincing, that would change the lives of Africans in reality, will emerge”.

He believed that this missing link lay in a mindset-shift among Africans about their identity and confidence in a competitive world coupled with a capacity for effective governance in African countries based on knowledge and skills to turn good intentions into concrete reality on the ground.

The ASG’s mission is to provide this missing link.

Professor Moghalu briefed President Kagame on the current progress at ASG since its establishment.

These included the accreditation process which is now virtually complete and a decision expected soon to start the recruitment of faculty and academic support staff.

Also Moghalu said that there are plans for pan-African student recruitment from across all African countries, a planned “Grand Launch” of ASG due in January 2025 ahead of the targeted opening of the institution’s doors to full-time and executive Master of Public Administration (MPA) students in September 2025, and resource mobilization plans for the university.

Moghalu said it was an honor to have had an audience with the Rwandan President and co-founder of ASG.

“I deeply appreciate his vision and support for the school and his commitment to Africa’s progress and transformation,” said Moghalu with an expression of gratitude for President Kagame’s strong support to the school.