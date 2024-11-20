Airtel Rwanda Unveils Game-Changing Voice Over 4G (VoLTE) Service

Airtel Rwanda has unveiled its latest product, Voice over 4G (VoLTE), which offers subscribers HD-quality voice calls, faster call setups, and the ability to browse data while on a call, all without additional charges, in a new game-changing innovation that adds to the already existing catalogue of services.

The new product was launched on November 19, 2024, at the Kigali Golf Course, in a new move that saw Airtel Rwanda reinventing itself to enhance the communication experience for its customers, amid changing consumption trends in the telecom industry.

Speaking during the launch, Emmanuel Hamez, Managing Director of Airtel Rwanda, said that the new product will give subscribers on the 4G network value for money with faster and more reliable internet access, describing the moment as “a proud moment for Airtel Rwanda as it pioneers the first of its kind service in Rwanda.

“We are confident this ratio will reach 100 percent within two years, in line with the National Broadband Policy. VoLTE represents a critical step towards transitioning away from older 2G and 3G technologies, propelling Rwanda’s ICT sector into the future,” Hamez said.

“Our 100% 4G network ensures that every Rwandan can benefit from faster and more reliable internet access. More importantly, there is no additional cost to make the switch to our VoLTE,” he added, extending his appreciation to the Government of Rwanda for fostering an environment that supports innovation and growth in the telecom industry.

MD Hamez commended Rwanda’s leadership for its ‘forward-thinking policies,’ which have enabled the telecom sector to contribute meaningfully to national development.

He said the VoLTE calling service is affordable, because spending an hour talking to someone is the same as sending five photos on WhatsApp, where you buy bundles of Rwf 3,000, Rwf 5,000 or Rwf10,000, and you spend a month calling, writing messages and using the internet for various tasks.

Cyuma Vuningoma, Network Director at Airtel, revealed that around 1.5 million subscribers have already switched to the new technology. “Some handsets switch automatically to VoLTE, while others need to be manually configured,” Vuningoma explained.

The launch was attended by Yves Iradukunda, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications (MINICT), who highlighted the importance of the launch for Rwanda’s digital growth. “It’s great to see Airtel Rwanda leading the way with this new technology,” he said.

” This is a crucial milestone in advancing Rwanda’s digital landscape and it’s great to see Airtel Rwanda lead the way in launching VoLTE technology. We expect Rwandans to understand and appreciate the technology and services they are being introduced to, in order for them to take advantage of them to develop themselves socially and economically by tapping into the benefits they offer.

“After putting in place all the necessary requirements, that is the technology and equipment needed, the next step is to see citizens take advantage of these services so that there is a trickle down effect that contributes to the country’s development,” he said.

Charles Gahungu, General Manager of ICT Regulations at the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), also commended Airtel for its contribution to improving connectivity. “Innovations like VoLTE mark a new era of seamless connectivity, and we commend Airtel Rwanda for its leadership in delivering better and more reliable connections,” he stated.

“Teamwork makes offering great service easier. When we set up policies, it’s good to see telcos playing their part,” Gahungu added.

He commended Airtel Rwanda for always seeking to upgrade what it offers to the citizens, pointing out that the VoLTE service will be a game changer because it is cheaper and provides subscribers with clear, uninterrupted voice calls while doing other things with the internet connection.

The VoLTE product is expected to enhance voice and data services for smartphone owners in Rwanda, improving the overall communication experience for millions of users.

Airtel Rwanda has set itself the goal that in the next 7-8 months, no 2G (hard-wired) phones will be used, because the towers have been upgraded to keep up with the times and about 200 more will be added, so that the network will cover the whole of Rwanda.

Hamez says that Airtel Rwanda has invested more than $60 million (equivalent to 84 billion Rwandan francs) in network upgrade and expansion as of today.

The method of sending money will remain as usual, and a person using Airtel Money and another using MTN Mobile Money can now exchange money by dialing *182*1*2#

Airtel says that its network coverage currently reaches 95% of Rwanda, with over two million Rwandans subscribing to the network.