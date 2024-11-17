Rwanda-China Hold Inaugural B2B Flagship Event

The first Rwanda-China Business to Business (B2B) event opened in Kigali this Saturday to further enhance bilateral cooperation and sharing business opportunities between the two countries.

The B2B event was jointly hosted between Chinese Embassy in Rwanda under the Rwanda-Chinese Business Chamber of Commerce and the Rwandan business communities under the Rwanda China Alumni Organization (RCAO).

With over 50 years of bilateral friendship between Rwanda and China, the Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda, Amb. Xuekun Wang, who participated in the event opening, said this year is an important year for China and Rwanda.

For instance, President Paul Kagame visited China and attended Beijing summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation where he held talks with his counterpart- President Xi Jinping and both leaders announced the elevation of our bilateral relations to comprehensive strategic partnership.

China also announced financial support totaling 360 billion Chinese yuan to implement the “Ten Partnership Actions”, giving 33 African countries including Rwanda, zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines starting from December 1st, 2024, carrying out 30 infrastructure connectivity projects and 1,000 livelihood projects in Africa.

Earlier this month, the 7th China International Import Expo was successfully held in China where Rwanda’s coffee, dried chili and honey attracted the attention of Chinese buyers.

According to the statistics by China’s customs, Rwandan export to China in the first three quarters this year, has increased 24.6 percent comparing to that of last year, reaching $121 million.

“All these reflect our deepening commercial ties and higher level of mutual openness, and encourage us to do more for the national development and people’s benefits,” Wang said.

Wang stated that against the backdrop of both China and Rwanda deepening relationship, they try to provide a platform for Chinese business communities to connect, cooperate and invest in Rwanda and the B2B event will promote this ambition.

“Along our shared path to modernization and prosperity, private sector and companies are crucial participants and contributors. I am confident that today’s event will be an occasion of cooperation, opportunity and success. Hope it could become a new flagship event for China-Rwanda business collaboration,” Wang said.

Theoneste Higaniro, the Chair of RCAO- an organisation that has acted as a link between Rwanda and China in sharing cultural, social, knowledge and business opportunities between the two countries, said that the sole purpose of the B2B was to further connect business communities in doing business.

Aimable Kimenyi, Vice chairman of Rwanda Private Sector Federation (PSF) said that both Rwanda and China are disciplined communities which rely on trust among each other, and this can be used to promote collaboration in business.

Kimenyi asked the embassy to improve this by offering more visa for Rwandans and Chinese but also called on RCAO to create a data bank to enter all local and Chinese companies’ database and portfolio to virtually connect in doing business beyond the physical B2B.

Kimenyi used to opportunity to urge more Chinese investors to Rwanda especially in the agricultural sector, the railway project to connect Rwanda’s business community, saying that investing in Rwanda is investing in Africa.

This B2B event is expected to be held annually and set precedence for other China-Rwanda business forums and exhibitions that have previously taken place in Kigali and other parts of China.