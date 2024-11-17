Home Business & TechMarkets Rwanda-China Hold Inaugural B2B Flagship Event
Markets

Rwanda-China Hold Inaugural B2B Flagship Event

by Daniel Sabiiti
written by Daniel Sabiiti 1:48 pm

Amb. Wang speaking at the first Rwanda-China Business to Business (B2B) event in Kigali

The first Rwanda-China Business to Business (B2B) event opened in Kigali this Saturday to further enhance bilateral cooperation and sharing business opportunities between the two countries.

The B2B event was jointly hosted between Chinese Embassy in Rwanda under the Rwanda-Chinese Business Chamber of Commerce and the Rwandan business communities under the Rwanda China Alumni Organization (RCAO).

With over 50 years of bilateral friendship between Rwanda and China, the Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda, Amb. Xuekun Wang, who participated in the event opening, said this year is an important year for China and Rwanda.

For instance, President Paul Kagame visited China and attended Beijing summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation where he held talks with his counterpart- President Xi Jinping and both leaders announced the elevation of our bilateral relations to comprehensive strategic partnership.

Rwandan businessman checks out some of the Chinese businesses on display

China also announced financial support totaling 360 billion Chinese yuan to implement the “Ten Partnership Actions”, giving 33 African countries including Rwanda, zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines starting from December 1st, 2024, carrying out 30 infrastructure connectivity projects and 1,000 livelihood projects in Africa.

Earlier this month, the 7th China International Import Expo was successfully held in China where Rwanda’s coffee, dried chili and honey attracted the attention of Chinese buyers.

Amb. Xuekun Wang

According to the statistics by China’s customs, Rwandan export to China in the first three quarters this year, has increased 24.6 percent comparing to that of last year, reaching $121 million.

“All these reflect our deepening commercial ties and higher level of mutual openness, and encourage us to do more for the national development and people’s benefits,” Wang said.

Rwanda-China business community at the B2B event

Wang stated that against the backdrop of both China and Rwanda deepening relationship, they try to provide a platform for Chinese business communities to connect, cooperate and invest in Rwanda and the B2B event will promote this ambition.

“Along our shared path to modernization and prosperity, private sector and companies are crucial participants and contributors. I am confident that today’s event will be an occasion of cooperation, opportunity and success. Hope it could become a new flagship event for China-Rwanda business collaboration,” Wang said.

Theoneste Higaniro, the Chair of RCAO

Theoneste Higaniro, the Chair of RCAO- an organisation that has acted as a link between Rwanda and China in sharing cultural, social, knowledge and business opportunities between the two countries, said that the sole purpose of the B2B was to further connect business communities in doing business.

Aimable Kimenyi

Aimable Kimenyi, Vice chairman of Rwanda Private Sector Federation (PSF) said that both Rwanda and China are disciplined communities which rely on trust among each other, and this can be used to promote collaboration in business.

Kimenyi asked the embassy to improve this by offering more visa for Rwandans and Chinese but also called on RCAO to create a data bank to enter all local and Chinese companies’ database and portfolio to virtually connect in doing business beyond the physical B2B.

Kimenyi used to opportunity to urge more Chinese investors to Rwanda especially in the agricultural sector, the railway project to connect Rwanda’s business community, saying that investing in Rwanda is investing in Africa.

This B2B event is expected to be held annually and set precedence for other China-Rwanda business forums and exhibitions that have previously taken place in Kigali and other parts of China.

China-Rwanda B2B group photo

Amb. Wang (R) shares a light moment with Florien Nsengiyumva (L) a former embassy comms officer who now owns Klita Hardware-which imports Chinese products.

Emmanuel Kamanzi (Middle) an Energy consultant in Rwanda shares contacts with a Chinese counterpart

Nature Paints from China with sales points in Rwanda displays its products

Greenland, a Chinese real estate business in Kigali connecting with potential clients

Rwandans showed massive interest in Chinese construction business connections

M Hotel, the biggest Chinese hospitality business displays offers to suppliers

Hamurebe, a local digital shopping business explains how they connect Rwanda to China

Lina Logistics Trade company from China explaining how they handle cargo from China to Rwanda

Huawei, a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices was also present

Carcar baba, the importer of Donfeng electric cars in Rwanda shows off new vehicles on the market and explains their plans

Star Times, one of Rwanda’s oldest digital TV and entertainment service providers showcases

The B2B event also witnessed Rwandans learn and share business models, ideas from each other

 

Related Posts

Twagirayezu Thaddée Elected As President Of Rayon Sports

“We Are Not Where We Want To Be...

Mental Wellness, Dental Health Dominate UNITED For Health...

12 Women-led Businesses Compete For BK Urumuri Initiative...

2023/2024 National Exams: Boys Slightly Outperform Girls, Overall...

Global Coalition for Foundational Learning Experience Rwanda’s Teacher...

Amavubi Stars’ 2025 CAN Hopes Fade After 1-0...

China-Africa: Together For An Inclusive And Shared Future

A Decade Of Action: FLEX 2024 Makes Commitment...

World Bank Releases Rwanda Country Economic Memorandum Report...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

jojobetCasibom GirişDeneme BonusucasibomCasibomMeritking GirişBets10holiganbet girişbaywingrandpashabet girişcasibomcasibom giriş