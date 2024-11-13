The ‘Battle of The Bands’ Returns in Style

It’s that time again to witness another thrilling musical competition for music enthusiasts as ‘Battle of the band’ 3rd edition returns with 10 music bands from across the country ready to race for the grand prize starting from 30th November-21st December 2024.

The band which will win the competition will walk away with one-year contract with Marriot hotel and the 2nd band given 2Million Rwf. The seasoned music competition aims at promoting local music bands and strengthening the culture of live music performance.

This year’s battle is between 10 bands selected from all over the country with different music genres, the stage is set for energetic musical face-off, where only the best will emerge victorious. ‘Battle of the bands’ competition provides platform for rising artists to showcase their talents, gain exposure and compete for the grand prize,” says Remyy Lubega, sponsor, RG Consult Inc founder and talent scout.

The selection of the winner is based on impressive performances to the audience by each band and three experienced music affiliated judges will select the winner accordingly. Judges for 3rd edition of battle of the bands include Afro fusion music star with multiple awards on his belt Mani Martin and Eric Karengera alias Soul, a renown Deejay, artiste and music consultant. According to organizers, this year’s competition features diverse range of music genres ensuring that there is something for each and every one in the audience.

Neptunez band won the 1st edition of the competition in 2018, whereas Salus music band won the battle in 2019. The competition is the only music competition in the country so far, where bands are discovered, shaped and given exposure for the music market.

The event is hosted by Marriot hotel in partnership with Amstel as the main sponsor and RG Consult Inc.

10 Bands Up for The Battle

1-Groove galaxy led by Niwowenshuti Hodali

2-Paco XL band led by SIKABWE PACO RAJABU

3-The Conquerors band led by Moses Keys

4-Ishema band led by Isimwe Robert

5-Afrojazz led by Crossbe Fernandes

6-BIK Boys led by Ishimwe Bruno

7-The Unique band led by Rukundo Kevin

8-Umuriri band led by Bolingo Paccy

9-Artistars band led by Eric Dusabe

10-Jacklight band led by Rukundo Eric