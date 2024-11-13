POLICE VC Signs 2 Kenyan Players

Rwanda’s top-tier volleyball club team, Police VC, has signed Kenyan players Makuto Elphas and Meldina Sande, who will join the club’s men’s and women’s teams, respectively.

The duo, former players of Kenya Prisons Volleyball Club, arrived at Kigali International Airport late Tuesday night, where they were warmly welcomed by the coaches of Police VC’s men’s and women’s teams.

Both players signed one-year contracts, with the possibility of extension. Elphas and Sande had successful careers at Kenya Prisons, contributing to the team’s achievements in various local tournaments.

Notably, the women’s team secured the bronze medal at the African Volleyball Clubs Champions (CAVB) Club Championship in 2021, while the men’s team achieved the same feat in 2023 in Egypt.

This is not the first time the duo has represented Police VC. Elphas played for the club in 2023, helping them win the CAVB Zone V Club Championship with a 3-1 win over Uganda’s Sports-S VC.

Sande, on the other hand, joined Police VC in July this year, playing a pivotal role in helping the women’s team secure the Liberation Cup for the second consecutive year.

Elphas is set to participate in the day 3 matches, scheduled for Friday, November 15, in the districts of Gisagara and Huye.

Meanwhile, Sande will have to wait until January for the women’s national league’s return leg.