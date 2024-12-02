“Put Money In Music”- Singer Tonzi Appeals To Investors

Gospel songstress Clementine Uwitonze famous on stage as Tonzi, has called upon investors to consider investing in the creative industry, as they do to other businesses, for it to develop, especially by focusing more on female artistes, because the returns are there.

Tonzi made the call over the weekend while discussing the challenges faced by female gender in creative industry in a dialogue organized by Ikirenga Arts and Culture Promotion Organization.

“Female gender is still lagging behind in entertainment industry not because there’s no talent in Rwanda but rather, we luck funds to finance our products. Business’ people should consider investing in art industry for Rwanda’s creative industry to thrive,” says Tonzi.

She added; most of the female artists quit the industry at early stage before they even showcase their talent to the world due to luck of money to pay studios.

Tonzi together with other female sympathizers of creative industry met in Ikirenga Arts and culture Promotion event to share experiences, problems faced by females in entertainment industry and how they can be solved.

According to the founder of Ikirenga Arts and culture Promotion, Pierre Hakizimana, there’s more need to sensitize business moguls about the value of investing in creative industry as a booming tourism business if well protected.

“Business owners should need to engage in more discussions with people in art industry. Most of them still have no clue about the richness of creative industry contribution towards the country’s economy,” says Hakizimana Pierre, CEO Ikirenga Arts and Culture Promotion.

This year’s Ikirenga Arts and Culture tourism festival was cancelled on the last minute and turned into a dialogue due to Marburg disease outbreak.

Born in Goma, DRC, the mother of two children started singing at a tender age of 10, in Adventist church choir.

She is the original member of gospel music group dubbed ‘The sisters’ together with Aline Gahongayire, Gabby Kamanzi and Fanny.

The group members broke up back in 2007, and Tonzi launched her solo career.

She boosts more than 100 songs under her belt ever since she started singing right from church choirs including collaborations with other gospel musicians.