ALERT: JOB CREATION AND SOCIAL PROTECTION – CALL FOR PROPOSALS

The Facility Investing for Employment has launched a new competition round in Rwanda. Companies as well as public and non-profit organisations can apply for co-financing grants. To be eligible for a grant, investment projects must create jobs in the private sector. In addition to the grant, applicants can apply for a contribution to employer-(co)financed social protection schemes. The call closes on 15 April 2025. Applications submitted by 28 February 2025 will participate in an early evaluation round.

The Facility awards grants ranging from EUR 650,000 to EUR 10 million per project for the job creation component. Preference will be given to projects that combine job creation with social protection measures, such as:

Projects that give employees and their families access to social protection benefits beyond mandatory minimum requirements (e.g., additional health or accident insurance, pension schemes, or other social protection measures offered by the employer).

Projects that formalise the employment status of workers who are in informal employment.

The Facility only co-finances mature projects that have not yet started and that offer reasonable chances of being operationally and financially sustainable. Projects that contribute to the promotion of women’s employment or to the socially just transition to a climate-friendly economy have a better chance of receiving a grant.

In addition to the application for a grant, investors will have the option to apply for temporary co-financing by IFE of additional social protection schemes provided to employees and their families. Social protection benefits provided to workers in informal jobs are also eligible for co-financing. These social protection schemes must go beyond the minimum standards required by law. This could cover:

Enhanced social security (e.g., additional health or unemployment insurance).

Investment in social measures (e.g., kindergartens, healthcare centers, conversion of workplaces with the aim of making them more accessible for persons with disabilities).

Combinations are possible.

Applications can be submitted from 27 January to 15 April 2025. In a first step, the Facility will make a pre-selection from the submitted concept notes. In a second phase, the selected applicants will be invited to submit fully elaborated project proposals, which will then be evaluated in detail. Applications received by 28 February 2025 will participate in an early first evaluation round. Successful applicants will be offered a grant contract. The competition criteria are available on the IFE website: invest-for-jobs.com/en/ife-download-center.

The IFE Helpdesk will answer questions related to the application process and the financing of social protection schemes: helpdesk-ife@invest-for-jobs.com.

General information on the Facility Investing for Employment is available on: invest-for-jobs.com/ife. For in-depth information about the application process and platform, potential applicants can join the IFE webinars. They will take place on:

4 February 2025

18 February 2025

18 March 2025

1 April 2025

To receive the link to the webinars or for any other inquiries about this Call for Proposals, please write to: cfp-ife.2025@invest-for-jobs.com.

The Facility Investing for Employment is an investment mechanism created by KfW Development Bank on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) as an integral part of the Special Initiative “Decent Work for a Just Transition.”

General information and further support services offered by the Special Initiative: invest-for-jobs.com/en.