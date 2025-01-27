Tensions In Goma: Residents Welcome M23 As Rebels Take Control Of Eastern City

Residents of Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on Monday morning ululated and cheered as M23 rebels entered the city, after they pushed out government forces FARDC and allied armed groups, as fighting continued, after an ultimatum issued by the movement expired.

M23/ARC spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka, confirmed the development in a statement issued in the wee hours of Monday morning, stating that the movement took over after the ultimatum given to FARDC to peacefully surrender elapsed.

“On this glorious day marking the liberation of the city of Goma, the AFC/M23 informs both the National and International Community of the following measures: End of the ultimatum given to the FARDC: The 48-hour deadline granted to FARDC personnel has come to an end,”

“All FARDC military personnel must immediately hand over their weapons and military equipment to MONUSCO for safekeeping. Furthermore, all military personnel are required to assemble at the Stade de l’Unité before 3:00 AM. After this deadline, the city of Goma will be occupied by our Organisation,” the movement said in a statement.

As a result, M23 said it was suspending all activities on Lake Kivu until further notice, as they called for calm, and urged residents of Goma to stay put, amid panic, as government forces retreated, handed over the weapons or fled to Rwanda.

“We urge all residents of Goma to remain calm. The liberation of the city has been successfully carried out, and the situation is under control,” the M23 statement reads.

Sylidio Sebuharara, Kigali Today reporter in Rubavu, reported that residents of Goma and Rubavu woke up to the sound of gunfire as the rebels entered the city, as government soldiers fled or handed over their weapons to the UN Peacekeeping forces MONUSCO.

Hundreds of Goma residents crossed over to Rwanda, while at least 25 FARDC soldiers surrendered to Rwanda and declared themselves.

On the Rwandan side, calm remained as immigration officials facilitated those entering Rwanda, fleeing from the gunfire. However, Sebuharara reported that the majority of the residents did not flee, with thousands taking to the streets to cheer and welcome the rebels.