DRC CRISIS: Rwanda Says Misguided Finger-Pointing Not A Solution To Escalating Conflict

As the crisis in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) intensifies, with the M23 rebels advancing closer to Goma, fending off attacks from government forces and allied parties, Rwanda says the accusations linking it to the developments west of its border, are not helping to address the conflict which has reached boiling point.

As the rebels continued to defend the territory they hold amidst heavy, indiscriminate bombardment of their locations, threatening to take Goma, several statements urging Rwanda to stop supporting the M23 have been issued by several western countries, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation (MINAFFET), on Sunday, said the accusations miss the actual context of the causes of the conflict and what needs to be done to address it.

“Rwanda notes with concern the lack of important context in statements issued by various parties on the situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Misguided or manipulative statements do not provide any solutions,”

“The ongoing conflict in eastern DRC, particularly the recent heavy fighting around Goma, was triggered by constant violations of the ceasefire by the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) in coalition with UN-sanctioned genocidal militia FDLR, European mercenaries, ethnic militias (Wazalendo), Burundian armed forces, SAMIDRC forces as well as MONUSCO troops,” a statement issued by the government Sunday, reads in part.

Rwanda said that the United Nations confirmed in their reports that the late Maj Gen Peter Cirimwami, the Military Governor of North Kivu who was killed during fighting around Sake, served as liaison with the FDLR and was responsible for sabotaging planned operations by the FARDC to neutralize the leaders of the FDLR.

This fighting close to the Rwandan border continues to present a serious threat to Rwanda’s security and territorial integrity, and necessitates Rwanda’s sustained defensive posture. The country’s stand was reiterated by Rwanda’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Amb. Ernest Rwamucyo, during an emergency briefing on DRC at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held in New York on Sunday.

Amb. Rwamucyo said that while the two countries were involved in discussions in Luanda on a plan to neutralize the FDLR, the situation on the ground was different, as the DRC government continued to do exactly the opposite, not only cooperating with the FDLR, but also violating the ceasefire.

“Since the 1st Ministerial Meeting of 21 March, during which the DRC had accepted to provide a plan to neutralize the FDLR, the collaboration between the FDLR and the Government of Kinshasa has increased. As we speak it has never been more intense at any other time in recent history. FDLR has become an ally of the DRC Army,” Rwamucyo said, during a session which was attended by the DRC foreign affairs minister.

Amb. Rwamucyo told the council that when the Ministers were busy in Luanda signing the CONOPS, there were three high level meetings between FARDC and FDLR commanders that very day in Goma, which goes to show how DRC has not been committed to playing its part in addressing the conflict.

“This reflects the stark contrast between the good faith that the DRC wants to project to the international community and the lack of political will on the ground to end its strategic alliance with the FDLR,” Rwamucyo said, adding that for years, DRC has turned down the option of political dialogue, which escalated the situation.

“Despite an initial agreement by the DRC to enter into dialogue under the Nairobi process, the DRC Minister categorically refused for 9 hours the inclusion of any commitment for dialogue between the DRC and the M23,” Rwanda’s envoy to the UN said during the session.

Rwanda further said that it is important to recall that the resurgence of M23 in late 2021 did not originate in Rwanda, although the Government of DC has scapegoated Rwanda as the Congolese Tutsi community that the M23 represents are conflated with Rwanda.

“The M23, a Congolese rebel group fighting to protect their community in eastern DRC cannot be accused of violating “territorial integrity” of their own country”, the Rwandan Government statement said, accusing DRC of categorically being responsible for the breakdown of talks.

“The breakdown of the Luanda process, following the refusal by the Government of the DRC to dialogue with M23, and the consistent refusal to address the root causes of conflict in eastern DC has resulted in the intensification and prolongation of the fighting, and perpetual security and other threats to neighbouring countries, including Rwanda. Those who should be playing a role towards a long-term solution should not be part of the problem,”

“Rwanda is committed to the pursuit of a political solution to the conflict. However, the Luanda process must not be personalized or taken as an end in itself, but as a tool to resolve security concerns between Rwanda and the DC. Both the Luanda and Nairobi processes urgently require new impetus, in order to achieve sustainable peace and stability for all the countries in our region.” Rwanda said.

In a press briefing after the Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, DRC’s foreign affairs minister, was pinned on her country working with FDLR, which is one of Rwanda’s main concern, and deflected from answering the question.

“I think we ought to be looking at the situation on the ground right now. I think that the situation on the ground right now is that a city as large as Goma, with more than one million civilians, is being taken in an onslaught by Rwandan Defence Forces and M23,” Kayikwamba said, avoiding the question on FDLR.