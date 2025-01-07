Police FC kicked out Rayon Sports in Lague Byiringiro deal

Rwandan topflight, Police FC has signed Rwandan-born forward striker Lague Byiringiro, who was expected to join Rayon Sports FC.

The transfer took a dramatic twist after Rayon Sports leaders welcomed Byiringiro at Kigali International Airport on Monday, only to see him announce his arrival as a new player for Police FC hours later.

29-year-old Byiringiro parted ways with Swedish second-division side Sandvikens IF last week, where he had spent two years.

Despite having a two-year contract remaining from a four-year deal signed in January 2023, Byiringiro found himself without a club after being released by Sandvikens IF.

Police FC had been silently negotiating with Lague while Rayon Sports thought they had secured the deal.

The Kacyiru-based won the race and signed the striker on a one-and-a-half-year contract, leaving Rayon Sports in a dilemma.

Why Police FC Beat Rayon Sports to Byriringiro’s Signature

Police FC finished fourth in the first round of this season with 23 points.

They have been looking to reinforcement of their team ahead of the 2024/25 season’s second leg as they won the recent Rwanda Peace Cup and were seeking to strengthen their squad.

Lague was one of the standout players before he left the Rwandan league in 2023.

He played 330 minutes in 23 appearances for Sandvikens IF in 2024, scoring one goal. This represented a decline in his performance compared to 2023, when he logged 1,325 minutes, netting nine goals across 38 matches.

The striker will compete for his place alongside notable players such as Fred Muhozi, Richard Kilongozi, Peter Agblevor, and Ani Elijah, depending on where Coach Vincent Mashami decides to use him.

Police FC currently has one of the strongest defense units in the league, behind Rayon Sports and Amagaju FC.

They scored 17 goals in the first round of this season and will look to improve their attacking prowess with Byiringiro’s addition.