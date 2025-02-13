Angola President to Tshisekedi: Negotiate With Everyone Including M23 Rebels

Angolan President João Lourenço has emphasized the importance of dialogue as a means to resolve conflicts, drawing on his country’s hard-earned lessons from its decades-long civil war.

Speaking about the ongoing tensions in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), particularly regarding the AFC-M23 rebel group, President Lourenço urged Congolese authorities to engage in talks with all parties involved, including those traditionally seen as adversaries.

The DRC has been grappling with instability in its eastern regions for years. While some leaders and analysts argue that negotiations with rebel groups legitimizes their actions, Angola offers a compelling counter-narrative rooted in its own turbulent history.

“The Congolese authorities are aware of the necessity to talk to all parties, including M23,” said President Lourenço, said in interview with French magazine Jeune Afrique. “We have advocated this approach with President Félix Tshisekedi, reminding him of our own example.”

Angola’s brutal civil war, which lasted from 1975 to 2002, claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and devastated the nation. The conflict was fueled by ideological divides, foreign intervention, and competition for resources.

To bring peace, Angola’s leaders had to overcome deep mistrust and negotiate with various factions, even those responsible for significant violence. A notable turning point came when Angola engaged in negotiations with apartheid-era South African forces after they invaded Angolan territory during the late 1980s.

These discussions, facilitated by the United States, culminated in the signing of the New York Accords in 1988, paving the way for a ceasefire and eventual independence for Namibia, a neighboring country under South African control at the time.

Similarly, Angola’s domestic peace process required engaging with UNITA, the main opposition movement that played a central role in the civil war.

Despite UNITA’s involvement in widespread violence, Angola’s leadership recognized that lasting peace could only be achieved through inclusive dialogue. This pragmatic approach ultimately led to a cessation of hostilities and national reconciliation efforts.

President Lourenço said that these experiences hold valuable lessons for the DRC. He stressed that resolving internal conflicts requires more than military action; it demands genuine engagement with all stakeholders.

“As you know”, says Lourenço, “Angola experienced a long civil war. To put an end to it, we had to speak with everyone. Despite their incursion onto our territory, we even negotiated with the apartheid-era South African forces, discussions that were held under the auspices of the United States and led to the signing of the New York Accords in 1988.”

“For a conflict involving the children of the same nation, there is no other solution than dialogue,” he asserted.

As regional tensions escalate, Angola’s diplomatic outreach underscores its commitment to fostering stability across southern Africa.

By sharing its historical experiences, Luanda hopes to inspire Kinshasa to pursue peaceful resolutions, offering both moral support and practical advice.

The conflict is at an impasse. The joint EAC-SADC summit was held last weekend to find a regional solution. The final communique called on DRC government to engage all its people who are fighting it.

However, Kinshasa is preparing for war. The M23 rebels already control Goma and vast regions of North Kivu province. The rebels are heading south, as they take more territory.

For the people of the DRC, whose lives remain deeply affected by the fighting, such initiatives could signal a glimmer of hope for a future defined by unity rather than division.