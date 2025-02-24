FC Bayern Fans Club in Rwanda Marks First Anniversary

A group of Rwandans and foreign nationals gathered in Kigali to mark the first anniversary of the Bayern Munich fan club in Rwanda.

The gathering featured a watch party for the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Bayern Munich, which ended in a 4-0 victory for Bayern Munich.

“This event strengthens the relationship between FC Bayern Munich and Rwanda. Watching a live match is just one way we connect,” said Emmanuel Turatsinze, founder and chairman of the Bayern Munich fan club in Rwanda.

Founded in 2024, the fan club has grown from 30 to over 100 members. Club leadership believes this success will foster greater community engagement.

“Our club was established to create a strong fan base for the Bayern Munich academy in Rwanda,” Turatsinze explained. “What started as an idea has now become a vibrant community of passionate football fans.”

The club also plays a key role in supporting young Rwandan talent. “Our members’ enthusiasm inspires these young players as they work toward professional careers,” Turatsinze added.

The FC Bayern Munich academy in Rwanda has recruited 17 young players, six of whom have been retained, with three sent to the global academy in Germany.

Bernhard Hirmer, Director of Coaching at the academy, announced another 17 recruits for the second intake and outlined plans to develop players for the Rwandan national team, Amavubi, with hopes of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations.

In addition to football, the fan club has made valuable contributions to Kigali’s community.

Members planted fruit trees at a local school and built a small bridge in the Nyamirambo sector of Nyarugenge district, as part of Rwanda’s Umuganda monthly community initiative.

Looking ahead, the fan club plans to organise a football tournament to unite fan clubs from international teams.

“Next year is crucial for our growth,” Turatsinze said. “With events like this watch party, we aim to strengthen our community, spread our passion, and welcome more fans. This is the true meaning of Mia San Mia.”

German investors also recognise the value of the collaboration between the two countries.

Janis Just, Senior Manager at TestSolutions- a German software testing company in Rwanda, praised the fan club’s social impact.

“We are proud to support the Bayern Fan Club as an example of German-Rwandan cooperation,” Just said.

The anniversary celebration, supported by the German Embassy, brought together people from diverse backgrounds, fostering cultural exchange.

Fans enjoyed drinks, shared jokes, and participated in a raffle, with event organisers hoping to continue such events that bring Rwandans and Germans together.