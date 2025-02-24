Mukura VS Shocks APR FC, Hands Advantage To Rayon Sports

In a thrilling and crucial encounter on Matchday 18 of the Rwanda Premier League, Mukura VS stunned second-placed APR FC with a narrow 1-0 victory at the Huye International Stadium, maintaining Rayon Sports’ four-point advantage at the top of the league table.

APR FC entered the match with hopes of reducing the gap between them and Rayon Sports, who had been held to a 1-1 draw by Amagaju FC the previous day.

However, Mukura VS, determined to improve their standing, were ready to challenge the league’s powerhouses.

The game kicked off with high energy and intensity, as both teams won corner kicks within the first two minutes, but neither side was able to capitalise on these early opportunities.

The breakthrough came in the 18th minute when Mukura VS forward Destin Maranda found the back of the net, delivering the only goal of the match.

His well-placed strike proved to be the difference as Mukura VS took a vital 1-0 lead.

As the match progressed, both teams remained highly competitive, with APR FC launching sustained attacking efforts.

However, Mukura VS stood firm in defence and went into half-time still leading 1-0.

In an effort to turn the tide, APR FC made several substitutions at the start of the second half, introducing Gilbert Mugisha, Ramadhan Niyibizi, Sy Mamadou, and Ismael Pitchou Nshimirimana in place of Denis Omedi, Dauda Yussef, Jean Bosco Ruboneka, and Bah Lamine.

Despite the changes, APR FC struggled to break down Mukura’s well-organised defence.

APR’s coach, Darko Novic, made a further tactical adjustment in the 69th minute by bringing on Alain Bacca Kwitonda for Hakimu Kiwanuka.

Yet, despite these efforts, Mukura remained resolute, holding on to their narrow lead through six minutes of added time.

The victory sees Mukura VS climb to sixth place with 27 points, while APR FC remains in second with 37 points, four behind leaders Rayon Sports.

Looking ahead, Mukura VS will return to action on 26 February 2025 in the Peace Cup quarter-finals against Amagaju FC, while APR FC will face Gasogi United in the same competition on 27 February 2025.

Match Summary:

Mukura VS 1-0 APR FC

Goal Scorer: Destin Maranda (18’)

Date: 23 February 2025

Venue: Huye International Stadium

Next Fixtures: