Mironko Xavier: EAC Court to Rule on Payment for Arms Supplied Before 1994 Genocide

The Appeals Chamber of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) is scheduled to rule on whether the Government of Rwanda should pay industrialist Mironko François Xavier billions of Francs for arms supplied before the 1994 genocide against Tutsis.

The verdict will be issued on February 28 at 9:30 AM. Mironko had filed the case at the EACJ some years ago. In 2022, the court dismissed his plea, but in 2023, the appeal chamber accepted to hear his case.

Mironko, known for his plastics factory in Rwanda, has been seeking back payment owed to him by the government for arms delivered in 1993 and 1994. The initial amount claimed was 47,900,000 Belgian Francs (about $12.5 million at the time).

The Government of Rwanda argued that the case was time-barred and that Mironko could not prove beyond doubt that he had such a tender from the state of Rwanda. The amount Mironko claims to be owed is now in the billions of Francs due to exchange rate changes.

This is far from the only legal problem the businessman and his family is facing.