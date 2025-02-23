Rwandan Community in Washington Awarded $50,000 for Opioid Education and Prevention

The Rwandan Community in Washington State (RCA Seattle) has received a $50,000 grant from the City of Bellevue to support opioid education, prevention, and connection services.

This significant funding is aimed at addressing drug abuse within the Rwandan community, other Kinyarwanda-speaking groups, and East Africans residing in Washington State.

The announcement was made during RCA Seattle’s first gathering of 2025 on 22nd February, held at the Bellevue Botanical Garden Education Centre.

The event, which highlighted the community’s achievements throughout 2024, also celebrated the successful grant award, marking a pivotal moment in the organisation’s ongoing efforts to combat substance abuse among youth and adults.

Andrew Ndayambaje, President of RCA Seattle, underscored the importance of the grant in advancing awareness and education programmes focused on opioid and drug-related issues in the community.

“This funding will help us reach those in need, offering both preventive education and resources for those affected by opioid abuse,” Ndayambaje said.

Beyond the grant discussion, the event also honoured Rwandan heroes who played a significant role in the nation’s liberation and progress.

Attendees were urged to counter misinformation surrounding Rwanda’s involvement in regional conflicts, particularly in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The gathering highlighted the need to share Rwanda’s story of recovery and resilience over the past three decades, alongside its continued efforts to combat genocide perpetrators.

The celebration also included entertainment, games, and food, as well as a special recognition of new community members who recently relocated to Washington State.

Participants were encouraged to support initiatives like the “Dusangire Lunch” campaign, which provides meals to underprivileged schoolchildren in Rwanda, a programme inspired by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.