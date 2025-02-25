Pres Kagame Appoints Soraya Hakuziyaremye, Justin Nsengiyumva To Head National Bank

President Paul Kagame has appointed Dr. Soraya Hakuziyaremye as the new Governor and Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva as Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR).

The appointments, made on 25 February 2025, reflect a strategic reshuffling in the country’s financial leadership.

Dr. Hakuziyaremye, who previously served as Deputy Governor and Vice-Chairperson at BNR, has been elevated to the position of Governor.

Her extensive career in government, finance, and international relations has been marked by a focus on financial sector development, risk management, and strategic policy-making.

Before her role at BNR, Dr. Hakuziyaremye held the position of Minister of Trade and Industry in Rwanda from October 2018 to March 2021.

Her career has also included significant roles in the financial sector, such as Senior Vice President and Credit Risk Manager at ING Bank in the United Kingdom, where she managed credit risks for financial institutions and advised on large international finance deals.

In addition, Dr. Hakuziyaremye served as Senior Advisor to the Minister at Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation from 2012 to 2014, contributing to key initiatives, including Rwanda’s successful bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Earlier in her career, she held roles at BNP Paribas Group/Fortis Bank and The Bank of New York Mellon, focusing on audit, risk management, and corporate actions for global asset management clients.

Dr. Hakuziyaremye holds a Master’s in Business Engineering from Solvay Business School in Belgium, a Post-graduate degree in International Management from Thunderbird Graduate School in the United States, and completed the Executive Public Leaders Program at Oxford University in 2024.

She is also the co-founder of the Brussels-Africa Hub and a board member of Ngali Holdings.

Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva, appointed as Deputy Governor, brings to his new role a wealth of experience in economic analysis, policy development, and economic regulation, with a particular focus on financial systems and international economic strategies.

Prior to his appointment, Dr. Nsengiyumva served as Senior Economic Advisor at the Office of Rail and Road in the UK Government since April 2016.

Dr. Nsengiyumva’s previous roles include Economist at the Department for Work and Pensions in the UK, and Permanent Secretary at both Rwanda’s Ministry of Education (2008) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (2005-2008).

Additionally, he held the position of Policy and Research Development Manager at Refugee Action from 2009 to 2013.

He holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Leicester, focusing on financial development, government ownership of banks, and foreign capital inflows.

He also holds an MA in Economic Policy and Management from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

Both appointments come at a crucial time for Rwanda, as the country continues its transition towards a digital economy and society, positioning the new leadership to guide the National Bank of Rwanda through this evolving landscape.