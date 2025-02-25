Rwandan Community In Copenhagen Brings Umuganda Tradition To Denmark

The Rwandan diaspora in Copenhagen has embraced the time-honoured tradition of Umuganda, a Kinyarwanda term meaning “coming together in common purpose to achieve an outcome.”

In Rwanda, Umuganda is a monthly event where citizens do community work to improve their local communities and contribute to the country’s development.

Every last Saturday of the month, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM, businesses close, and traffic pauses as Rwandans nationwide gather to engage in community service.

This practice fosters a sense of civic responsibility and strengthens community bonds.

On February 22, 2025, the Rwandan community in Copenhagen brought this important tradition to Denmark, holding a Umuganda event in the Gladsaxe Commune, located within the Greater Copenhagen area.

The gathering, which was attended by members of the Rwandan diaspora from across the region, served both as a community service initiative and an opportunity for participants to reconnect with one another under the spirit of Ubudasa (exceptionality).

Mr. Teajeni Misago, Chairperson of the Rwandan Community in Copenhagen, delivered an address to the gathering, underscoring the importance of unity and shared responsibility in building a thriving community.

He emphasised the necessity of collective action to address local challenges, while also stressing the community’s commitment to maintaining a clean and sustainable environment.

Mr. Misago also expressed his gratitude to Dr. Ngoga J. Innocent, who presided over the event, for his leadership and tireless dedication in organising initiatives within the Rwandan Community Abroad in Denmark (RCA Denmark).

Following the Umuganda activities, the community convened for their Annual General Meeting.

Discussions centred around the role of the Rwandan diaspora in supporting Rwanda’s development, as well as exploring ways to maximise the potential of available opportunities to promote Visit Rwanda and highlight Made in Rwanda products, particularly within cultural events, entertainment, and business forums.

One key topic of conversation was the impressive growth in remittances sent by members of RCA Denmark.

According to data from the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR), remittances reached a peak of $505 million (over Rwf 705 billion) in 2023, a significant rise from $65 million in 2010.

These remittances play a crucial role in supporting Rwanda’s economy and fostering development.

The significance of Umuganda extends beyond its role in Rwanda.

It has become a powerful symbol of community spirit for Rwandans living abroad, allowing the diaspora to maintain strong ties with their homeland while contributing to positive change both in Rwanda and their new communities.

The practice transcends geographical boundaries, reinforcing the collective responsibility of Rwandans to support their nation’s progress, even from afar.

The Gladsaxe Municipality administration expressed its appreciation for the event, recognising the strong sense of cooperation and unity demonstrated by the Rwandan community.

The municipality also reassured the community that it would continue to support future Umuganda events and pledged to encourage other communities in Copenhagen to engage in this valuable initiative.