M23 Withdraws From Planned Talks, Accuses DRC, International Community of Undermining Peace Efforts

The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23) says it will not participate in the planned dialogue with the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which was scheduled to take place in Luanda, Angola, this Tuesday.

The movement announced the decision on Monday, on the eve of the highly anticipated talks, following newly announced sanctions by the European Union, targeting some of the high ranking officials of M23, as well as sustained attacks by the DRC government on M23 positions, actions they said undermine efforts to resolve the conflict which has gripped the Eastern part of the country.

“The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23) deeply regrets that certain international institutions are deliberately undermining peace efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo and obstructing the much-anticipated talks,”

“Successive sanctions imposed on our members, including those enacted on the eve of the Luanda discussions, severely undermine direct dialogue and make any progress impossible. This incomprehensible and ambiguous stance only encourages Mr Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo to continue with his warmongering program,” the group said in a statement issued by the spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka.

Despite planned talks, M23 accused the DRC government of continuing to attack their positions, which is also one of the reasons they said they will not participate in the talks.

“Furthermore, AFC/M23 draws the attention of the International and National Community to the warmongering campaign of the coalition forces of Kinshasa regime through multiple ground attacks and indiscriminate bombardments of densely populated areas as well as our positions, using fighter jets and CH-4 combat drones,”

“Under these circumstances, the talks have become impracticable. Consequently, our organisation can no longer continue to participate in the discussions.

On Monday, the group had released a list of names of five people who would make up its delegation to Luanda, led by Benjamin Mbonimpa.

On the the same day, the European Union Council imposed new restrictive measures on nine individuals, members of M23 and RDF, including the movement’s president Bertrand Bisimwa, Désiré Rukomera, Colonel John Imani Nzenze, the deputy chief of finances and production of M23/ARC, Jean-Bosco Nzabonimpa Mupenzi, and Joseph Musanga Bahati, the new governor of North Kivu.

The listings also targeted the former commander of the RDF Special forces, Maj. Gen Ruki Karusisi, Maj Gen. Eugene Nkubito, commander of the 3rd division, Brig. Gen Pascal Muhizi, commander of the 2nd division and Francis Kamanzi, CEO Rwanda Mines and Petroleum Board (RMB).

The unfair sanctions, which have been slammed by Rwanda, also targeted Gasabo Gold Refinery, in a move aimed at punishing Rwanda further over the conflict in DRC, following Tshisekedi’s relentless anti-Rwandan campaign and lobbying.

The announcement came hours after Rwanda announced severance of diplomatic ties with Belgium, with the government accusing Brussels of being behind a campaign to unfairly sanction and punish Rwanda.

Belgian diplomats were given 48hrs to leave Rwanda. Belgium reciprocated the decision, but the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe, said that Rwanda had already recalled its diplomats, adding that no Rwandan diplomat will respond to summons by Belgian authorities.