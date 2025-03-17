Japan, UNICEF Partner In $1.35M Support Project in Rwanda

The Government of Japan and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Rwanda have launched a $1.35 million (approximately Rwf2 billion) initiative to provide Health, Nutrition, and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services to vulnerable communities.

The 12-month project, aimed at mitigating the impact of disease outbreaks and climate-related hazards on children and their families, was announced on March 17, 2025.

The initiative targets communities affected by floods, landslides, and mpox in six high-risk border districts of Rwanda.

Following heavy rains in Rwanda’s western and northern regions in 2023, over 130 lives were lost, thousands were displaced, and many people remain in evacuation centers, vulnerable to infectious diseases.

The project focuses on rehabilitating health and WASH infrastructures, strengthening health services, and improving risk communication and community engagement. It will benefit more than 300,000 people in Rubavu, Rutsiro, Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Nyabihu, and Ngororero districts in Rwanda’s Western Province.

The Ambassador of Japan to Rwanda, Isao Fukushima, emphasized that the support aligns with Japan’s commitment to ensuring human security, part of their government’s global response to natural disasters.

“This assistance is dedicated to alleviating the suffering of those tragically affected by floods, landslides, and disease outbreaks. They have been forced to live in fear, and we are committed to easing their suffering through this support,” said Fukushima.

He added that the project will train healthcare staff to strengthen their capacity to respond to climate crises and epidemics. It will also rehabilitate damaged water supply systems to improve hygiene and health for affected populations.

Lieke van de Wiel, UNICEF Rwanda’s new Country Representative, expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Japan for their timely and generous support.

“This support will impact the most vulnerable communities in Rwanda by directly reaching 100,000 people and indirectly benefiting 300,000 across the affected districts. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to protecting children’s rights and building community resilience in times of crisis,” van de Wiel said.

She also highlighted that the funding will support UNICEF’s existing WASH programs in Rwanda, committing to ensure the project’s success and reaching the right beneficiaries.

Japan, once a recipient of international aid, has become a key donor to UNICEF. Today, alongside UNICEF, it supports more than fifty countries globally in critical areas such as health, nutrition, sanitation, and education to ensure that every individual can live with dignity, regardless of their origin.

The Japanese Supplemental Budget (JSB) supports this initiative, addressing urgent humanitarian needs resulting from natural disasters or evolving social conditions.

Japan has collaborated with UNICEF Rwanda for over a decade, and this project marks their seventh partnership under the JSB. The Government of Japan, UNICEF, and the Government of Rwanda reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the basic needs of Rwandans are met.